Valorant to reportedly receive Ion 2.0 skin collection: Release date, price, weapons, and more

In Valorant, Ion's basic white body has a sharp, blue crystal ball in the center that is difficult to miss. The last Act in Episode 5 will feature a follow-up to the popular weapon cosmetics.

One of the first cosmetic collections made available after the release of Valorant in June 2020 was the Ion bundle. The bright white weapons soon found their way into the inventory of devoted gamers. The Sheriff and Phantom skins from the package were the most widely used, appearing in the loadouts of several professional players. Now, one of the title's most in-demand skin packages is reportedly making a return.

Ion 2.0 new skin bundle in Valorant: All details

Like the previous collection, Ion 2.0 will be referred to as "a premium weapon skin bundle." Such offerings, which come with all the skins together alongside a gun buddy, player card, and spray, are advertised for $70 or 7,100 Valorant Points. Each skin for a weapon will set you back 1,775 VP ($20), with the karambit knife costing 4,350 VP ($40).

Another karambit knife, which has gained popularity since being added in the game with Prime 2.0, will be included in this new package. The old Ion knife's look, which was an energy sword that encompassed the player's hand, isn't as good as this item's.

First look at Ion 2.0 bundle

The bundle will comprise a karambit knife and a total of five weapon skins. Moreover, Ares and Vandal cosmetics will be available. The following is a list of the Ion 2.0 bundle weapons:

Vandal

Melee

Ares

Spectre

Frenzy

For comparison, along with Operator and one of the most popular Sheriff skins, Ion's earlier edition had a Phantom cosmetic. Bucky and an energy knife melee were also included in that set.

Ion 2.0 may come in several different variants. However, neither the number nor the color has been verified yet. The bundle may include a kill animation and other VFX improvements. Nothing can be said with certainty, however, since not much information is available.

Ion 2.0 release date

When the Crimsonbeast package exits the store, Ion 2.0 will arrive in-game all around the world. Ion 2.0 has a similar look as its predecessor and is white in color.

The bundle will be made available in the Valorant store at the beginning of Act III, which is expected to begin on October 18. It will also take the place of the Chronovoid bundle.

