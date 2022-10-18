Valorant patch 5.08 server downtime (October 18): Maintenance schedule for all regions 

The Valorant servers will be temporarily taken down today to prepare for the arrival of the new Indian Agent, Harbor, Episode 5 Act 3, and patch 5.08.

As the update will be considerably bigger, Riot will be looking to take the servers down for maintenance as they prepare for the new version.

According to the official Valorant server status page, the servers across all regions will be taken down at the following times:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 2 pm PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 2 pm PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

The servers are expected to be down for an hour or two. However, players might have to wait a bit longer to log back into the game if there are unforeseen errors during maintenance.

What can players expect from Valorant patch 5.08?

Valorant patch 5.08 will be an exciting one as it will finally introduce the new Indian Agent, Harbor, who Riot Games has been teasing for quite some time now.

The water-bending controller will be the 21st Agent in the game, and it will be quite interesting to see the kind of impact he makes on both pro-play as well as standard matchmaking.

Apart from Harbor dropping, there will be a fair amount of changes that will be making their way to certain Agents in the game.

Additionally, a new ranked season and Battle Pass will also be going live with the new Act. The Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey cosmetic collections will be the biggest highlights of the patch this time around, along with a bundle of sprays, gunbuddies, and player cards.

The Ion 2.0 skinline is also expected to drop with the new Act and will have three unique variants of Blue/White, Green/Black, and Yellow/Red.

The price for the Ion 2.0 bundle and individual weapon skins are yet to be officially announced, however, Riot Games will provide fans with more information on the matter once patch 5.08 officially drops.

