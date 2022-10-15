Valorant 5.08 PBE patch notes: Fixed issues with Astra's Nova Pulse, Sova's Hunter's Fury and more

Valorant players are eagerly waiting for next week's patch which will mark the beginning of Episode 5 Act 3 and introduce Harbor to the game. The upcoming Agent is a controller and will be the 20th playable character in-game. Meanwhile, the 5.08 Public Beta Environment (PBE) patch notes have been revealed which will focus on Agent fixes and

The PBE server provides players with the opportunity to try out new features, changes and fixes that Riot Games is seeking to introduce. The feedback from the players will allow developers to iron out any crinkles before rolling the update onto the main servers worldwide.

So what is in store for this weekend's PBE?

Everything to know about Valorant 5.08 PBE patch notes

The patch notes for the October 14 weekend PBE was shared on the Valorant PBE subreddit by the game's community manager. They mentioned that in preparation for the launch of Episode 5 Act 3 patch notes are light for this weekend and focus on small Agent fixes.

The October 14 weekend PBE will end at 11 AM PDT on Monday, October 17. The Agent fixes will focus on Astra's Nova Pulse, Sova's Hunter's Fury, healing on a downed KAY/0 and their interactions in a specific few cases.

This weekend's PBE will also allow players to try out Harbor, the upcoming Controller Agent. This marks the perfect opportunity to try out the new character and report any bugs or glitches for the developers to fix before the official launch on October 18.

The patch notes for 5.08 PBE are as follows:

AGENT UPDATES

Fixed an issue where friendly versions of area-damage abilities could overwrite enemy versions of those abilities to deal less damage

Fixed issue where Astra’s Nova Pulse hit Reyna while dismissed and Yoru while in Dimensional Drift.

Fixed issue where Sova’s Hunter’s Fury destroyed Cypher’s Trapwire when fired near the Trapwire but not actually hitting it.

Fixed issue where Skye and Sage could consume their heals on a downed KAY/0, even though he cannot be healed while downed. Now he can not be targeted by these Agents’ heals.

What is Valorant PBE

Riot Games allows players to "test cutting edge Valorant content" by registering for the Public Beta Environment on the official website. The server is described as:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

There are a few things to note for players interested to play on the Valorant PBE server. The player's account must be in the NA region and they must consistently play from there. Furthermore, the account should not have any current bans.

