Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: Start date and time for all regions

Valorant will soon welcome a new act in Episode 5, introducing fans to the shooter's first water-bending Agent, a new battlepass, a weapon collection, intriguing UI changes, and more. Fans are excited to experience all the latest features whilst kickstarting a new chapter on the game's ranked ladder.

The tactical shooter will also receive many influential agent bug fixes and improvements through patch 5.08, which will bring the new act into place. One will be able to download the related patch once Riot completes the mandatory back-end maintenance.

When will Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 start?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

riot.com/3ez5x0O Enter a new era of Ion. Available OCT 18 PT. Enter a new era of Ion. Available OCT 18 PT.riot.com/3ez5x0O https://t.co/h6hXPfD8LV

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 is expected to commence on October 18 PT, as announced by Riot. That said, it will start on October 19 in regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific and Korea servers due to the time zone difference.

Players will be able to access all the changes and new features once they download patch 5.08. However, Riot will take down Valorant's servers to perform maintenance before releasing the patch.

Valorant's servers are expected to be unavailable at the following timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 2 pm PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 2 pm PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

The new act will bring some influential changes to our plate and a new Agent as well. Hence, patch 5.08 will be massive, which calls for a long maintenance period. The servers are expected to remain unavailable for around three to four hours.

Once Riot reinstates the servers, players will be able to launch the Riot Client and download the patch, expected to be around 2GB in size. Find the expected start time of Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 in all regions below:

Asia Pacific: Act starts on 19/10/2022 at 6:30 am IST

Brazil: Act starts on 19/10/2022 at 2 am (Brazil)

Europe: Act starts on 19/10/2022 7 am CEST

Korea: Act starts on 19/10/2022 at 10 am (South Korea)

Latin America: Act starts on 19/10/2022 at 2 am (Argentina)

North America: Act starts on 18/10/20222 at 10 pm PDT

Riot has delayed the maintenance schedule for North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe for unknown reasons. Hence, the original date of October 18 is no longer valid for many regions. However, the delay isn't very significant.

Fans are excited to welcome Varun Batra aka Harbor through Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3. The new battlepass also features some exciting, yet basic cosmetics that may fascinate many. It also brings back the popular and economic option of collecting Radianite points. The revamped Ion 2.0 weapon collection has also caught plenty of attention with its variants and karambit.

Poll : 0 votes