When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Competitive Queue end on Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant's ongoing act will close its curtains very soon and make way for the eventful arrival of Episode 5 Act 3. However, the competitive queue ends one day prior to the beginning of a new Act. As it stands, players have only a day to win some precious ranked games before the queue ends.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



• October 17, 10AM PST

• October 17, 10AM PST
• Co-streaming encouraged! Before the wave breaks into Episode 5 Act III, join our devs as they discuss the latest Agent, balance, and more

Fans are excited to welcome the new Act, which will introduce Harbor, the game's newest Agent. Wielding the power of water, he will allow players to use large walls of water, create a bullet-proof shield, and drop a nerve-racking water-based AOE ultimate. Alongside the addition of Harbor, Riot Games will deploy a brand new Battlepass, a new weapon collection, some intriguing UI changes, and mandatory bug fixes with patch 5.08.

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 ranked queue end date on Mumbai (India) server

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The Ranked Act is coming to a close, but there's still some time to climb.

According to the in-game Act Rank tab, the competitive queue for Valorant’s Episode 5 Act in Mumbai server will be disabled tomorrow, on October 18. Players will be able to play 'Unrated' games and other modes while the 'Competitive' mode will remain disabled until October 19, when the new Act arrives.

On October 18, the competitive queue will end at 7:30 pm (IST) on the Mumbai (India) server. Players who begin a competitive match before the end time will be able to complete it before the change hits them.

In the early hours of October 19, Riot Games will have a server maintenance period that is expected to last around four hours. Players will not be able to launch Valorant during that time period. Here are the expected timings for the server maintenance:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm PDT.

Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm PDT. Brazil: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022 at 6:00 am PDT.

Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022 at 6:00 am PDT. Europe: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 8:00 pm PDT.

Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 8:00 pm PDT. Korea: Servers will be down for maintenance on October 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm PDT.

Servers will be down for maintenance on October 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm PDT. Latin America: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 6:00 am PDT.

Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 6:00 am PDT. North America: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 6:00 am PDT.

Once the maintenance ends and the situation stabilizes, players should be able to download a patch, possibly around 2GB in size, and continue playing the game. The ranked queue will be enabled once players download the patch.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Here's Harbor in action. See how this new Controller Agent uses tide and torrent to pummel opponents and shield allies.

The upcoming Episode 5 Act 3 is a highly anticipated update amongst fans thanks to the introduction of Varun Batra aka Harbor, the first 'water bender' in Valorant. The brand new Battlepass will offer both free and premium goodies. Buying the premium pass will grant players access to three weapon collections, various player cards, sprays, gun buddies, and a fair amount of Radianite Points.

Valorant's new Act will also bring a premium weapon collection that players will be able to grab at the cost of VP. However, Riot hasn't revealed what this new collection will look like yet. It could be the much-awaited Ion 2.0 collection or something entirely new.

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 will run for around two months, just like previous Acts. Those who missed out on reaching their dream rank in Act 2 will soon have a 'long' opportunity to climb the ladder once again, starting October 19.

