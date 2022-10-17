When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 competitive queue end?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 was published alongside Patch 5.04 on August 23, 2022. The new Episode was the next "season," and it included a soft rank reset, a new Battle Pass, and the Champions 2022 Bundle.

For those wondering when the new season will conclude, a breakdown of the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end date is provided below.

End date of Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 for all regions

The many updates published throughout Act 2 offered a slew of new features and made a few well-received modifications. Players received upgrades to the game's already amazing crosshair settings, enhancements to Pearl, Fracture, and the Stinger, substantial modifications to Duelist and Initiator flashes, and the opportunity to specify and equip preferred weapon skins.

Act 3 promises a lot more, including the introduction of the new water-bending controller agent Harbor, as well as a new Battle Pass, and maybe some additional adjustments to the Agents or maps. It's been a long time since Harbor was originally teased and even longer since Valorant's Controller class acquired a new member, so Harbor's arrival is likely to cause a shift in the meta.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will conclude on Tuesday, October 18, and Act 3 will commence soon after. When Act 2 concludes, all Battle Pass awards for that Act will be removed.

The new Act will come into effect on October 18. Riot Games typically begins patching the client around 2:00 pm PDT (2:30 pm IST or 5:00 am SGT). The server normally goes down for roughly three to four hours while the latest patch is applied. On October 18, at 7:00 am PDT, the competitive queue will be deactivated (7:30 pm IST or 10:00 pm SGT).

Although Riot Games is yet to disclose maintenance times, one can always look at trends from the past to make an educated guess. The servers will be shut down at the following times for all regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm PDT.

Brazil: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022 at 6:00 am PDT.

Europe: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 8:00 pm PDT.

Korea: Servers will be down for maintenance on October 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm PDT.

Latin America: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 6:00 am PDT.

North America: Servers will be unavailable for maintenance on October 18, 2022, at 6:00 am PDT.

Maintenance is scheduled to last four hours. Before making any major fixes, Riot normally does substantial maintenance. Because Valorant's Patch 5.08 will include the new water-bending Agent, its size is estimated to be larger than usual.

Users will be able to purchase the Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass and play the new Agent after downloading the patch, which is slated to go live when maintenance is completed. As a result, the new Battle Pass should be accessible four hours after maintenance begins in each zone. The upgrade will also include some intriguing UI enhancements as well as several fixes.

