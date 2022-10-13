Valorant developers to bring a UI overhaul with patch 5.08

In a recent official blog post, Riot unveiled a new pre and post-match UI for Valorant, which will be available in the upcoming release. Riot Games' goal is to bring together "visually rich, vibrant, and fresh interfaces to unify [the] game." The developers also hinted at a new lobby screen and MVP screen design that would improve legibility.

The UI in Riot's tactical shooter will be redesigned in patch 5.08, which will be the final update for the current Act. This change was likely prioritized because Valorant is now expanding to additional platforms and the tournament mode is going to be fully functional as well.

Developers looking to bring about changes in Valorant's UI

An official blog post on Valorant's official website revealed the design modifications for the UI of the game. This video covers some of the changes that will be included in patch 5.08:

As we know, the Valorant team's major objective this year was to "strengthen the game's core," and the UI redesign suggests that this process is still ongoing.

According to the Riot article, the modifications were meant to improve the game engine, provide uniform design, and portray the game's aesthetic in a more authentic way.

The MVP screen, which will display a two-dimensional exhibition of each player's Agent on the squad (along with their KDA and Combat Score), is one of the new ideas that were revealed. The team's MVP will be easily recognizable in the center of the field. Tea Chang, a UX designer at Riot, said:

"We want you to understand the importance of the team aspect of VALORANT. This new, bold team shot helps to show off your team's MVP and your team composition while reinforcing the emotional narrative coming out of your most recent game—win or lose. We also hope this helps you appreciate the beauty of our Agent visuals with a focus on continuity into the end of game screens."

The Match Found page will also be more dynamic, as will the loading screen into games. Compared to the old interface, the general aesthetic of the new interface prioritizes removing clutter and improving readability. Fans have previously had to make do with sloppy UI as the game evolved from beta to its present incarnation.

The Riot release also stated that there would be more changes implemented after players provide feedback on the new UI:

"Once you get your hands on this, we want to know if there’s functionality you’re missing so we can continue iterating and improving the UI."

All of these improvements, along with patch 5.08 and Episode 5 Act 3, are expected to take effect on Tuesday, October 18. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the game's UI, but the new visual direction should make the game more accessible.

