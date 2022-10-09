When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass end?

Episode 5 Act 2 of Valorant is nearing its end in the next few days and the Battlepass (BP) for Act 2 has brought a plethora of cosmetics for players, along with a gorgeous skinline. Apart from cosmetics, the pass also included a handful of Radianite Points and a few free items.

Generally, a pass leaves the game after the Act is over. A new one is introduced when the next Act starts. For Episode 5, Dimensions, Riot Games has already introduced two Battlepasses for players, costing around 1000 Valorant Points (VP).

As the Act is about to end, one might be curious about when the current BP will leave the shooter.

When will the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass leave Valorant?

As of October 9, 2022, the Valorant in-game Battlepass timer for Episode 5 Act 2 shows nine days remaining until the end. This means players will be able to claim the rewards from the pass up until October 18. Those who were unable to unlock the rewards from the pass will no longer be able to acquire them once Act 2 of the current Episode is over.

Episode 5: Dimensions: Act 2 Battlepass introduced the following skinlines to the game:

Immortalized : Guardian, Sheriff, Stinger, and Vandal.

: Guardian, Sheriff, Stinger, and Vandal. Piedra del Sol: Bucky, Ghost, Judge, Melee, and Phantom.

Bucky, Ghost, Judge, Melee, and Phantom. Premiere Collision: Ares, Bulldog, Classic, and Marshal

Apart from skins for rifles and other weapons, the pass also included free weapon skins for the Sheriff, a popularly used sidearm in Valorant. Players were also able to enjoy some free rewards such as a few Radianite Points, Sprays, Player Cards, Titles, and Gun Buddies.

The current Battlepass is rather special for the Valorant community as the theme majorly revolves around VCT 2022. Featuring the Immortalized skin set that heavily featured the Champions theme, Riot Games also released the Champions 2022 collection that included the Phantom and a gorgeous Butterfly Knife.

Players are anticipating the release of the brand new Agent by the next Act, who was teased repeatedly by Riot Games with the many posts they made all around social media. The current Battlepass also has a player card that was themed on the Indian Agent's culture.

With the Act coming to an end, players will be more curious than ever to know what the next one could bring to the table. That being said, it is also important to note that gamers who purchased the Battlepass for the current Act will have to hurry up in terms of finishing it.

With only nine days remaining on the clock, one will have to go through all 55 tiers of the pass to unlock every single reward that it provides.

It can be speculated that Episode 5 Act 3 will start right after the day Act 2 ends. Meaning, Act 3 will be introduced on October 19, 2022, as the BP for Act 2 leaves Valorant a day before.

