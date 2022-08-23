Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, playercards, and more

With each new Act in Valorant, Riot Games introduces a new skinline, some melee cosmetic items, and a new Battlepass. If leaks and reports are to be believed, Chapter 5 Act 2 will not feature the newly teased Indian Agent or any other changes to Agents.

However, players can expect a brand new Battlepass to grind for, with tiers and rewards.

Skins featured in the Battlepass do not include upgradable animations for players to unlock, but they do include a single skinline that comes with variants to choose from. Furthermore, the pass costs only 1000 VP (Valorant Points) and features tons of extra cosmetic items.

Every cosmetic reward included in the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass in Valorant

The new Valorant Act is scheduled for release on August 23 for US timezones and on August 24 for Indian servers. All the skins and rewards available in the upcoming Battlepass are as follows:

Weapon Skins

Some of the skins included in the upcoming Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Act 2's Battlepass will include three different weapon skin lines: Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision. These collections will include the following weapons for each set:

Immortalized : Guardian, Sheriff, Stinger, and Vandal.

: Guardian, Sheriff, Stinger, and Vandal. Piedra del Sol: Bucky, Ghost, Judge, Melee, and Phantom.

Bucky, Ghost, Judge, Melee, and Phantom. Premiere Collision: Ares, Bulldog, Classic, and Marshal.

A side-arm weapon skin is expected to be available in the free tier of the Battlepass, while the rest of the skins will only be unlockable through purchasing the pass itself.

Playercards

All the playercards included in the Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Through playercards Valorant players can express themselves on their profiles. Each card features art that represents the characters or cosmetic items related to the game. The new Battlepass will include 13 new playercards, and some of them could also be available for free.

The list of playercards coming to the upcoming Battlepass are as follows:

Garden of Heroes: Jett

Garden of Heroes: Omen

Garden of Heroes: Phoenix

Garden of Heroes: Sage

KAY/O K.O

Meet Your Main

Pearl District Sanctuary

Pearl District Seascape

Piedra del Sol

Spike Showdown

Turret Schema

Epologue KAY/O K.O

Gun Buddies

Gun Buddies included in the Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gun Buddies is a weapon charm option that helps add more personalization to weapons. Every Battlepass brings some amount of Gun Buddies, and players look forward to them the most.

The Gun Buddies for the upcoming Battlepass are as follows:

Anansi

Apple a Day

Completely Cracked

Crunch the Numbers

Episode 5 Act 2 Coin

Epilogue Apple a Day

Kiss the Frog

Kitsune Mask

Magic Hummingbird

White Snake

Sprays

Sprays featured in the upcoming Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sprays are a way to communicate in the shooter title. The Battlepass for each Act features various sprays, and some of them include pop culture and community references. The following is a list of sprays that the new Battlepass will introduce to Valorant:

Hehehehe

Choose your match

Raze has range

Raze has range 2

Blasting away

Guess that's it

Hide the pain

I've been hit

Immortalized

Let me in

No Sentinels

Phoenix Rise

Piedra del Sol

Unamused Chamber

Very Sneaky

You are here

The Chapter 5 Act 2 battlepass will not focus much on cosmetic changes, as the theme of the Act revolves around VCT 2022. The Battlepass will include all the aforementioned items, along with some free tiers that will include some radianite points.

