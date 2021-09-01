Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: All the new gun buddies coming with the new map Fracture

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, brings a lot of new content like gun skins, buddies, sprays, player cards and a new map called Fracture.

Valorant Battlepass brings a lot of items for the price of only 1,000 Valorant Points (VP). For Valorant’s latest update, the Battlepass will be similar in terms of tiers and leveling; however, all the items provided are going to be brand new.

The Battlepass will feature new gun buddies to fit the taste of players, which will allow them to customize weapons as they wish.

This article will take an in-depth look into all the new gun buddies coming with Valorant’s latest 3.05 update.

All the new buddies coming with Valorant Episode 3 Act 2

The new Valorant Battlepass features multiple gun buddies for players to choose from. All the gun buddies that are coming with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 2 are as follows:

Bruno Dogecoin gold version (Image via Riot Games)

Bruno Dogecoin standard version (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant’s latest Battlepass has many references to memes and making a literal dogecoin as a gun buddy proves Riot’s love for memes.

Episode 3 Act 2 Coin (Image via Riot Games)

Like every other season, Riot Games has added a gun buddy to signify the current episode and the year in which players acquired it in roman numerals.

Compass gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

Players can attach a miniature form of a standard compass, which might signify the discovery of Fracture by the Valorant Protocol by exploration.

Dropship gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The dropship featured in Valorant’s Duality trailer also made it into the game via a gun buddy.

Foxtrot Boat gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The Foxtrot boat, which shares a deep connection with map Breeze, has been added with Valorant’s latest Battlepass.

Memento Mori Hourglass gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The Memento Mori Hourglass gun buddy shows a sand timer, which is slowly coming to an end and symbolizes the concept of inevitable death.

Porcelain gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The porcelain gun buddy has been added to the game to fit the porcelain-themed weapons coming with Valorant’s new Battlepass.

Root Beer gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

Root Beer gun buddy is a glass of a carbonated sugary non-alcoholic drink that perfectly suits a nice vacation on the map Breeze.

Terrarium gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The Battlepass also has a small terrarium that players can use to show their love for nature in their favorite game.

