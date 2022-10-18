Valorant patch 5.08 expected file size for PC

Valorant is bringing in new content while drawing the curtain on Episode 5 Act 2. Riot Games has previously announced the addition of a new Agent that will debut starting Episode 5 Act 3 and revealed detailed information on his abilities.

The upcoming Agent, Harbor, is going to be a Controller who has Indian roots and utilizes the power of a certain artifact that grants him dominion over the element of water. His introduction to the game is expected to change the Controller meta as players rush to unlock the new character after the update.

Let's take a look at what to expect from the upcoming patch in Valorant:

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 starts today

Valorant competitive queues will be disabled for Episode 5 Act 2 and players can download patch 5.08 once the server maintenance is completed and becomes available for their respective regions. A few regions will get the update a little earlier than others.

A new weapon bundle, Ion 2.0, will also be coming to Valorant along with the new Agent which should contribute to the larger file size of the upcoming update

Expected file size

A completely new Agent will be making his appearance with the new update. Fans can expect a file size of anywhere between 1.5GB and 2GB to be downloaded when the game client prompts a new available update. Players can continue playing other game modes while waiting for the patch to be live for their respective regions while the competitive queue is disabled.

Server downtime for all regions

Riot will be taking the servers down for maintenance across the globe and preparing them for the new patch. Players will be able to download the 5.08 patch once the servers are back operating at full capacity.

Asia Pacific: Servers will be offline for maintenance on October 18 at 2 pm PDT

Brazil: Servers will be offline for maintenance on October 18 at 6 pm PDT

Europe: Servers will be offline for maintenance on October 18 at 6 pm PDT

Korea: Servers will be offline for maintenance on October 18 at 2 pm PDT

Latin America: Servers will be offline for maintenance on October 18 at 6 pm PDT

North America: Servers will be offline for maintenance on October 18 at 6 pm PDT

Fans can expect the servers to go through maintenance for around two hours, post which the download will be available. Players may need to restart the Riot client if the download option does not automatically show up on their respective systems.

This is going to be a very exciting update as fans may witness a quick shift in the Controller meta that will affect the team compositions across the game. Harbor is going to be a formidable foe even though his abilities are not capable of inflicting damage directly but provide cover and blocking enemy lines of sight from different angles. Be sure to stay informed with all the stories around Valorant’s latest update as we will be closely following such topics and covering them regularly.

