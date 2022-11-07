Valorant to introduce improved menu browsing with Patch 5.10

Valorant's upcoming Patch 5.10 is bringing a plethora of additions to the game that also includes some quality-of-life changes. According to reports online, the update will improve menu browsing. This will greatly enhance the current menu system that was introduced in Episode 5 Act 3.

Apart from small bug fixes and menu changes, Riot is also introducing Agent tweaks that include Cypher buffs and Fade nerfs. According to the developers, the current meta needs a shift and thus the changes will help them reach a step closer to their goals.

The menu changes will also be a great addition as many players were slightly disappointed with the UI (User Interference) design that Riot implemented mid-Episode. These changes will make browsing a little easier.

Valorant updates menu icons with Patch 5.10

Patch 5.10 will introduce menu icons to the Valorant home screen. Players will be able to access their desired tab from the top of the screen beside the Play button. This will make browsing around the menu a lot easier.

The Riot developers have added the following statement in the patch notes for the upcoming update:

"Having heard the pain caused by removing one-click access to most of our menus, we’ve returned that functionality in the form of icon buttons in the universal navigation at the top of the screen."

The statement continued:

"You’ll now be able to jump from Home, Battlepass, Agents, Career, Collection, and Store with one click from anywhere. Not sure what icon is what? Give them a hover - we’ve added tool tips to help you familiarize yourself."

New menu icons in Valorant (image via valorantleaksEN)

The upcoming update will introduce the following menu buttons:

Home

Battlepass

Agents

Career

Collection

Store

In the current settings of the Valorant menu, players often have trouble navigating to their desired screen. Sometimes it requires a player to click through multiple options to get to a screen or even back out of it. Patch 5.10 could really change that with the addition of a more simplistic structure to the menu.

Apart from the looks, the main screen is also pretty hard to navigate. With the upcoming patch, players will be able to navigate to their collection, career, or Battlepass from their lobby. Meaning, there will be no need to jump back to the main menu. This will make navigation less hectic than before.

Patch 5.10 is also bringing tons of bug fixes for Agents like Astra and some fixes for Harbor. Some of these fixes are as follows:

Harbor

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes spawn under the map

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap would shorten when aiming up or down even though the Cascade would travel the same distance

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap was slightly shorter than the actual distance it would travel

Astra

Fixed a bug where Astra could cast a fake Nebula right at the start of a round before her Star charged up

Aside from the Agent, Riot Games is also bringing fixes for some of the known issues from the title, including:

Button highlight/coloring state inconsistencies on the new universal navigation buttons for Home, Battlepass, Agents, Career, Collection, and Store

Selected universal navigation icons do not navigate to the selected menu when used from any sub-nav menu

