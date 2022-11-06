All Cypher buffs in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 and how they will dictate his place in the meta

Valorant's 5.10 PBE Patch notes have some massive Cypher buffs in store that can significantly change the Agent's playstyle in the shooter. Cypher has been one of the least-picked Agents in Valorant. This is usually because other Sentinels right now fit the meta and can provide advantages that Cypher cannot.

In a recent State of the Game blog post by Riot Games, developers looked into the abilities of Cypher and mentioned that they are looking for tweaks and upgrades for the Agent in the future. As Patch 5.10 nears its deployment, the Moroccan Sentinel is going to receive some serious buffs.

Despite the Agent's plummeting pick rate, Cypher possesses some great abilities that can aid the team in a variety of ways.

Valorant's Patch 5.10 looks forward to buffing Cypher's kit

Patch 5.10 is also scheduled to bring in other changes such as Fade nerfs and Harbor bug fixes. Apart from Agent tweaks, Riot is also planning to make some quality-of-life changes to the game, such as the Menu screen tweak.

However, fans were quick to notice the long-due change coming to Cypher's kit with the patch. With that said, developers at Riot Games have tried to make sure that playing Sentinel is more rewarding.

The developers have said the following regarding the Valorant 5.10 patch:

"The changes below are meant to address the predictability of Cypher’s Trapwire setups as well as the lack of reward for pulling off his ultimate—paired with some QoL improvements."

The statement continues:

"We hope to open new Trapwire setups and mix up known play patterns. Neural Theft is slightly more accessible and the second reveal ping should add more pressure on the enemy. Cypher mains, get out there!"

One can expect the changes made to his kit will certainly make Cypher a little more versatile Sentinel compared to his previous state. The Agent buffs for the upcoming Patch 5.10 are as follows:

Trapwire

Maximum Trapwire length increased by 1000 >>> 1500.

Neural Theft

Neural Theft now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals.

Time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed.

Maximum cast distance increased by 1200 >>> 1800.

Quality of Life

Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft.

Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places.

Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy.

Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.

Cypher has always been on the list of top contenders for the Sentinels during the early days of Valorant. With that being said, the addition of Killjoy and later on Chamber has forced the shooter's meta in a completely different direction.

With Chamber's addition, the Sentinel playstyle has received a whole different meaning, but with the upcoming Cypher changes, players will have a lot of room to play around with the Agent's utility. This means Cypher will certainly become a more viable and information-oriented Agent to play.

