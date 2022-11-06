All Fade nerfs in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 and how they will dictate her place in meta

The new PBE 5.10 will introduce some minor changes to a few Agents in Valorant. Fade will be nerfed, as she is deemed too powerful in certain situations, and this will affect the Initiator meta.

Fade's abilities revolve around locating enemies and either blinding or immobilizing them once they're spotted. One of her moves sees a shadow ball be used so she can close in on her opponents, while another creates a small circle on the ground that keeps players tethered to it if they get too close.

Fade also has a recon ability that will spot players and draw lines leading to their location, and her Ultimate does the same thing across a large portion of the map. In this article, readers will learn how the meta will change after the upcoming nerfs to the Turkish Agent.

Fade will be nerfed with Valorant Patch 5.10

Fade is an Agent from the Initiator class in the game, and she is one of the more recent additions to the game. Her abilities enable allies to push into and even defend sites. Her professional pick rates have been quite high on a few maps, which include Bind, Haven, and Ascent. But that might soon change.

Here's what the developers said about the changes in PBE 5.10:

"Fade's Prowlers have been a versatile and difficult-to-play-against ability that we will be looking to sharpen with these changes. The duration changes encourage Fade to be more deliberate in the areas that she chooses to sweep, while other tweaks to the ability are meant to help enemies on the counterplay side of things."

The Nightfall cost is increasing in price. And the new updates, which will be in PBE 5.10 and affect the Agent, are as follows:

Prowlers

Duration reduced from 3 >>> 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail).

Delay on bite after reaching target increased .4 >>> .6 seconds.

Hitbox improvements.

Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 >>> 2.75 Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff.

Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation.

Nightfall

Cost increased 7 >>> 8.

In terms of meta alterations, all these nerfs mean that Fade's pick rate will see a drop in the first few weeks after Patch 5.10 is introduced. Other Initiators will see their pick rates go up as Fade might be left behind on certain maps. With her being nerfed, the gameplay is expected to get rather interesting very soon.

Riot Games has consistently tweaked the Agents and their abilities to keep the meta updated. The developers have been providing regular patches to the game that fix bugs and introduce new characters, maps, etc., in the game. This is what has made Valorant one of the most popular FPS titles of 2022.

