Valorant Patch 5.10: Riot Games to mute disruptive players on text chat in real-time

Valorant's latest patch, 5.10, will start promoting text chat decency in real-time. A new chat-filter feature involving the in-game text chat system has made its way into the tactical shooter.

While the feature is presently being tested in one region only, Riot Games is planning to add it globally to tackle players indulging in disruptive behavior in Valorant.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's new real-time text evaluation feature

As per the latest patch notes, Valorant will now host a text evaluation feature that will scan in-game text messages in real-time. This feature will mute the sender immediately if the system detects offensive or flagged text messages. It will help officials tackle disruptive behavior 'sooner than later.'

Riot Games will only deploy these improvements in North America first. Over time, the developers will expand the feature's availability to other regions. The patch notes addressing the new system read:

"In addition to our existing interventions, we are launching a new feature to begin muting players in chat who send disruptive text messages in- game. Interventions for disruptive text will now be applied sooner rather than later as we continue updating our systems to evaluate more types of text communication."

Riot Games has been known to be extremely intolerant towards misbehavior and cheating in-game. The reporting system, in collaboration with Riot Vanguard, has discouraged any disruptive behavior in Valorant since its launch. However, with a rapidly growing playerbase, the need for a more immediate approach towards unacceptable behavior has also increased.

The team behind the successful tactical shooter game further revealed its intentions behind adding the new feature:

"With the implementation of more immediate text evaluation, we hope to detect and reduce disruptive situations while players are still in-game and help you feel safer to engage in VALORANT."

Presently, the popular first-person shooter game requires players to manually report indecent teammates or enemies who send disruptive in-game text messages. Bans are imposed after the system completes an evaluation. The process can take days or, sometimes, even weeks.

The delay in imposing a penalty often leads to incorrect evaluations, and players continue to sabotage the games they join. This drawback led to the need for a real-time system, which will allow the officials to detect misbehavior immediately and punish the offender as soon as possible.

The new real-time text evaluation feature is expected to be rolled out with Valorant's patch 5.10 for North American servers. The latest patch update also brought a multitude of agent changes, bug fixes, and more tweaks to the popular free-to-play Riot IP.

Apart from changes to what's already there, patch 5.10 will also pave the way for two new weapon collections in the Shop: the Give Back bundle and the Abyssal collection.

Poll : 0 votes