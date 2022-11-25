How to counter strafe effectively in Valorant

Valorant is one of the most competitive tactical shooters in the market today. Released back in 2020, the title's popularity has skyrocketed recently. Within such a short span of time, the game has managed to garner a dedicated fanbase and an active competitive circuit.

There are a lot of ways in which players can get better at Valorant. From practicing aiming to ability lineups, there are several aspects that players need to take into account to get good at the game. However, strafing is a mechanic that players often overlook in the game.

What is counter strafing in Valorant?

Counter strafing in Valorant can be referred to as the act of quickly switching directions while moving. When a person says they're strafing, it means that they're moving sideways instead of moving forward. When a player continuously changes their direction while moving sideways, this technique is known as counter strafing.

For example, a player might press the D-key to move to the right and then immediately press the A-key to move to the left. Not only do players immediately shift their direction, but they can also accurately land a few shots in the short span during which they change their direction.

Is counter strafing effective?

When it comes to shooters like Valorant, there's always been a debate about the effectiveness of counter strafing. Many consider it to be a waste of time, but those who've been able to master it believe that their headshot percentages have improved because of it.

Apart from this, being able to counter strafe properly can help players peek corners and shoot more accurately at the same time. Valorant has a lot of maps that have some really tight and blind corners, making it very difficult for players to peek without risking elimination. Counter strafing works wonders in these situations. It isn't a must-have skill, but it's good to know a trick or two in Valorant.

Benefits of counter strafing

Those who are familiar with first-person shooters will know that movement usually affects their aim in a game. The faster a player moves, the more difficult it is to aim accurately. The bullet spread also increases drastically when on the move.

In such cases, counter strafing ensures that players get to be as accurate as they are while they're stationary. For counter strafing to work, players will have to immediately switch directions while strafing. When a player switches their direction while counter strafing, there's a very small window in which they do not move at all.

During this span, the next one or two bullets fired will be incredibly accurate. If players manage to land a headshot during this short window, they'll be able to kill their enemy easily. However, getting the timing right and being able to aim accurately are major factors here.

Overall, counter strafing is an interesting technique that can help players drastically improve their game sense, but it does require a lot of practice to master.

