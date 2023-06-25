5 Agents with the lowest pick rate in VCT Masters Tokyo

VCT Masters Tokyo has finally concluded. The event started with 12 teams, out of which eight were in the Group Stage. Out of them, four teams made their way to the Playoffs, where the winner was finally determined through a series of tense matches. Ultimately, EMEA's Fnatic beat NA's Evil Geniuses by 3-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

VCT Masters Tokyo was quickly one of the most competitive ones in Valorant. Many teams like EDward Gaming, Paper Rex (with their sub-player), and Evil Geniuses surpassed everyone's expectations in Tokyo. Every team had something to offer and would devise some unusual but effective Agent compositions to tip the balance in their favor. However, many Agents still didn't get used on the big stage as often. Below is a list of five Agents with the lowest pick rate in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Phoenix and 4 other Agents that didn't get picked often in VCT Masters Tokyo

1) Yoru

Yoru hails from Japan and comes under the Duelist category of Valorant's Agents. He was released in January 2021 and had a lot of hype behind him. Sadly, casual and pro players couldn't find as much value in him.

Yoru was the only Agent not picked in VCT Masters Tokyo. Teams like Paper Rex and NAVI that had previously run Yoru and found success also opted not to use him in the event. Yoru's abilities require his teammates to give him immense support to be effective, which could be a hassle. He is also not great at quickly creating space, which is one of the most crucial reasons he doesn't get picked that often.

Unfortunately, the only Japanese Agent in Valorant didn't get picked on the big stage. Fans of Yoru will have to wait until Champions to see if he makes an international appearance.

2) Reyna

Reyna, from Mexico, was released alongside the game's full launch. She is recognized under the Duelist category of Valorant's Agents.

Reyna's abilities allow her to be a tank, as being able to overheal essentially makes her a bullet sponge. However, pro players have had difficulty making her work in team composition. This could be because Reyna doesn't have any abilities that help the team. The only way she helps the team is by getting kills.

Reyna had a pick rate of 1% in the entire event. Evil Geniuses' Boostio picked her up in the Grand Finals against Fnatic on the map, Bind. Boostio found some success with Reyna during the attacking side but suffered heavily when the sides were switched. The only other team that made Reyna work was Paper Rex during VCT Pacific League.

3) Chamber

Chamber is the French Agent that comes under the Sentinel category. His abilities make him a very aggressive Sentinel that can also be used as a pseudo-Duelist.

After his release, Chamber was one of the highest-picked Agents. He was so broken that the developers had to nerf him to the ground. Today, the Agent is rarely picked because he brings very little value to the team, especially as a Sentinel. The trend continued in VCT Masters Tokyo, where Chamber had a pick rate of 2% in the entire event.

Players like Demon1 and ardiis were the only ones who picked this Agent on Bind. These highly skilled players could only create a slight impact with Chamber. The developers must find a way to balance Chamber to make him efficient again.

4) Phoenix

Phoenix was Valorant's poster boy during the initial phase and is still among the favorite characters for many. He comes under the Duelist category of Agents and has existed since the beta phase.

Like Yoru, Phoenix also suffers from the inability to create space quickly in a site. From being a must-pick at the beginning of VCT to rarely picked in the current Master's event, Phoenix has significantly fallen from grace.

Phoenix's pick rate was only 2% in VCT Masters Tokyo. The only person that played Phoenix was Jinggg from Paper Rex on the Pearl map. Paper Rex's chaotic playstyle allowed Jinggg's Phoenix to flourish. He would frequently farm many ultimate orbs and use the ultimate ability, Run it Back, to get some space. Despite Paper Rex's success with Phoenix, his future remains very uncertain in the VCT events.

5) Sage

Sage comes from China and is categorized as a Sentinel amongst Valorant's Agents. She has existed in the game since the beta phase. Her abilities allow her to stall quick executes on-site, heal teammates, and block entry points with her Barrier Orb.

Sage used to have a high pick rate at the beginning of Valorant. However, as the game grew with the release of newer Agents, pro teams and their players gained lesser value with Sage in their team composition. Today, Sage is a very niche pick in VCT.

Sage had a total pick rate of 4% in VCT Masters Tokyo. The teams NRG Esports, Paper Rex, and Team Liquid picked her up and found minimal success. Sage becomes a nicher pick every time a new Agent gets released.

