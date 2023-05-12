5 best Valorant team compositions for Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the most popular Agents in Valorant. He has been in the game since the beta and is amongst the six Duelists. His abilities allow him to be a pseudo Initiator who can be an aggressive Duelist. His most impactful ability is easily his Curveball that, if used correctly, can blind enemies for a decent amount of time.

Phoenix used to be a 'must pick' in Valorant's beginning phase for the pros and casual players. However, he lacked the ability of creating space quickly for his team, which is why he fell out of the meta. Jett is now the primary Duelist for most compositions due to her ability to use the Operator effectively and getting out of tricky situations with her Tailwind. However, Raze and Neon also seem to find their way into certain maps in Valorant.

Due to the low pick rate, the Valorant developers had buffed certain abilities for Phoenix. This led to him making a return to the pro scene but it didn't last. Currently, he is a very niche pick for anyone and needs a certain team for him to be fully effective during a match. Below is a list of top five compositions that are best suited for Phoenix.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Valorant team compositions that help Phoenix be impactful

1) Phoenix, Astra, Sage, Killjoy, Skye

This team composition is most suitable for the Valorant map, Pearl. Phoenix's Blaze will be the most important piece of utility here as it will somewhat play the role of either Viper's Toxic Screen or Harbor's High Tide. This will be most helpful for the B-Site on Pearl.

Phoenix and his team can make their way to B Main and then use the Blaze to cut the B site in half. Through this wall, Skye can use her Guiding Light to blind enemies, which can help Phoenix and others get kills. He and Sage can combine their utility on the defensive side as well.

After knowing an enemy's location, Phoenix can throw his Hot Hand while Sage can throw her Slow Orb. This will cause damage to the enemy and eventually lead to a kill since they won't be able to escape.

2) Phoenix, Omen, Sova, Killjoy, KAY/O

This composition is most suitable for the map, Ascent. Having two aggressive flash Agents like Phoenix and the Initiator KAY/O allows the team to conduct successful executes on the desired site.

While on the attacking side, Phoenix can use his Blaze and Curveball from A-Main to allow entry on the A-Site. Meanwhile, the KAY/O can use his flash from Mid Cubby to push enemies off A Tree. Omen can also be supportive in this scenario as he can use his Paranoia to clear enemies that may be hiding at A Site.

3) Phoenix, Jett, Brimstone, Sova, Killjoy

This composition is most suitable for the Valorant's three sited map, Haven. Phoenix's role here is to be the second Initiator for his Duelist, Jett. His Curveball will be the most important piece of utility on this map.

For example, while executing on the C-Site, if the team decides to push from C Long, Phoenix can try and clear out C-Garage. He can use his Curveball to blind enemies hiding behind the door and get kills easily, giving Garage control to the team for a post-plant scenario.

The same can be done for the A-Site where Phoenix can push from A Sewer, blind enemies on the A-Site where the Jett can then push from A-Long into the site to kill the blinded enemies.

Phoenix's Ultimate Run it back can also be very useful to make space or even get information about enemies whereabouts in Valorant. His Hot Hands can be combined with Killjoy's Nanoswarms or Brimstone's Incendiary to delay spike defuse.

4) Phoenix, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Skye

This team will be useful for Valorant's map, Split. The Double Duelist composition allows Phoenix to act as a secondary Duelist while also as an Initiator to aid Jett in getting kills.

Similar to Pearl, Phoenix can use his Blaze to allow safe passage for his team to enter the site. For example, while attacking on the B-Site, he can make a Blaze wall from Garage to Site denying vision to the enemies on the site. He can then capitalize with the Blaze by flashing through it and killing the enemies who might be potentially hiding on the other side. Skye's flash can also be extremely helpful in this scenario.

Phoenix's flash can allow the Jett to dash into the site to quickly kill the enemies that have been blinded. His Hot Hands can once again be used as a post-plant utility alongside Killjoy's Nanoswarms and his ultimate could be a key utility in selling fake executes or even getting information on enemy's locations.

5) Phoenix, Cypher, Jett, Sova, Brimstone

This lineup is most suitable for the Valorant map, Bind. The double-Duelist composition can create a lot of chaos on Bind. Phoenix's lack of speed can be now made up with Brimstone's Stim beacon.

For example, while executing on the B Site, Phoenix by using Brimstone's Stim can quickly make his way to B Window. Sova's Owl Drone can be used to check for enemies in B Window to allow Phoenix to use his flash and kill detected enemies.

After that, he can use his Blaze to divide vision on one half of the site, while using his Curveball on the other. During this, Jett can push from B Long to B Garden and then dash into the site to kill enemies that have been blinded by Phoenix's flash.

Phoenix's Hot Hands can again be used as a post-plant utility alongside Brimstone's Incendiary and Sova's Shock Bolts.

