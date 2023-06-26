How to get Neo Frontier player card in Valorant?

Valorant is known for its some of the most unique weapon skins in the online multiplayer space. The game has now added yet another skin bundle for its players, the Neo Frontier collection. This bundle doesn't just include weapon skin but has other various cosmetics that players can purchase.

Valorant fans can get their hands on this collection through its in-game store. Unlike the previous premium skin bundle, Magepunk 3.0, Neo Frontier will have many more options for skin enthusiasts, whether in the form of weapon skins or additional cosmetics like player cards, gun buddies, and spray.

This article features an elaborate guide to help players purchase the Neo Frontier player card from Valorant's latest skin collection.

Acquiring the Neo Frontier player card in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1

The Neo Frontier player card, gun buddy, and spray will be available only till the bundle is in the in-game store. Once the timer runs out, the bundle will leave the store, and players will not be able to buy the cosmetics again. This won't be the case for the weapon skins, which can be purchased later from the daily store rotation.

Below are the steps to purchase the Neo Frontier player card from Valorant's store:

Click on the store icon, denoted by a shopping cart icon next to Collections.

Click on the Neo Frontier collection to open it.

Scroll sideways until you see the player card.

To purchase only the player card, you must have at least 375 VP (Valorant Points) in your account.

Another option is to purchase the entire collection, which will provide you with the bundle's additional cosmetics and the Melee for free.

Once purchased, you can go to the Collections tab and equip it in the Player Cards section.

The Neo Frontier skin collection is quite different from the rest, as it seemingly comes with two separate player cards. Both have similar artwork, but one takes place during the daytime, whereas the other is at night. The only other player card that was similarly unique was from the RGX 2.0 bundle, as it had RGB lights all around its borders.

How does Neo Frontier stand out from other skins in Valorant

The Neo Frontier collection is very different from the previous skins in Valorant. This is because more emphasis is given to its animations, not just visual and sound effects. This collection features weapon skins for the Phantom, Sheriff, Odin, Marshal, and Melee.

Neo Frontier is clearly inspired by gunslingers, cowboys, and the Old West aesthetic. Hence, the animations also make the players feel like they are about to be in a Western standoff. Almost every weapon is given a nice pull-out animation, and some, like the Phantom, have also been given a cool reload animation. However, the true highlight of this collection is the Sheriff. It's got a slick inspect animation and plays music that is very reminiscent of its theme.

The Neo Frontier collection is one of the few that looks good with and without upgrades. One can choose to go with the real-life look or the futuristic one, both of which look pleasing in the game. The Neo Frontier bundle will arrive with Episode 7 Act 1 on June 27, 2023.

