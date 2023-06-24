5 Sheriff skins Valorant pros love

Weapon skins are one of the many things that players like about the FPS genre. Valorant is well-known for its distinctive weapon skins that improve the shooting experience for players. The Sheriff, a semi-automatic revolver, has one of the iconic skins in the game. This high-damage sidearm is known for its precision and lethality. It is particularly useful in eco-rounds, thanks to its high penetration.

Fans tend to buy the same skins as professional players in the hopes of looking and feeling as cool as them. Many Valorant pros have the Sheriff in their arsenal, so this article lists five skins for the weapon that these stars love and use a lot in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Sheriff skins that Valorant professionals love?

1) Singularity Sheriff

The Singularity Sheriff has a sleek black and purple design with a futuristic and holographic touch. The smooth animations and sound effects add a level of sophistication to the deadly shots of the weapon.

Due to its eye-catching aesthetic, the Singularity Sheriff has become a fan favorite among Valorant pros. One of Sentinels' most promising players, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, loves to use this skin in matches.

The Singularity Sheriff costs 2175 VP and comes in four variants: Black, Blue, Red, and Purple.

2) Reaver Sheriff

Inspired by the realms of darkness and fantasy, the Reaver Sheriff boasts intricate details and an evil aura. Its skeletal design, ethereal particles, and scary sound effects inspire fear in the hearts of opponents.

The Reaver Sheriff is a highly sought-after skin among Valorant professionals. The most notable player who uses it is Team NRG star Sam “sOm” Oh.

The Reaver Sheriff costs 1775 VP and has four variants: Purple, Red, Black, and White.

3) Ion Sheriff

The Ion Sheriff has one of the most minimalist designs in Valorant. This skin exudes modernity because of its sleek metallic design, smooth animation, and satisfying sound effects.

The Ion Sheriff’s futuristic design has captured the attention of both pros and regular players. Former Sentinels IGL and current captain of G2, Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan, uses this skin a lot.

The Ion Sheriff costs 1775VP, making it quite affordable. It has only one variable.

4) Sentinels of Light Sheriff

The Sentinels of Light Sheriff was introduced on July 21, 2021. Inspired by the epic battle of light and darkness, this skin stands for the ever-going conflict between good and evil. It acts as a potent reminder that light will always triumph over darkness.

100 Thieves fragger Peter “Asuna’ Mazuryk often uses the Sentinels of Light Sheriff and loves to frag with it.

This skin costs around 2175 VP and comes in four variants: White, Pink, Green, and Purple.

5) Chronovoid Sheriff

The Chornovoid Sheriff is a part of the Chronovoid Bundle that was released on September 20, 2022. It is a captivating skin with unique animations and sound effects that transcend the boundaries of reality.

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto, one of the best Duelists today, loves to have the Chronovoid Sheriff in his loadout. This skin costs 2175 VP and comes in four variants: Base, Purple, Red, and Black.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 is all set to roll out on June 27, 2023. Players should mark their calendars for this date as this new chapter is expected to bring a host of new content to the game.

