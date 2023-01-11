Valorant's prestigious competitive stage has been instrumental in bringing multiple talented players into the spotlight. Riot Games’ First-Person Shooter title has emerged as one of the most dominant esports games in the entire genre.

Sam "s0m" Oh is a prominent Valorant player who has displayed outstanding mechanical skills and nous. His aggressive performances allow him to catch his opposing teams off-guard, creating space for allies to deploy different strategies. His consistent gameplay, even in the most adverse situations, makes him a formidable opponent.

Here are the details of s0m's in-game settings and peripherals.

Everything we know about s0m’s Valorant settings and peripherals

Sam "s0m" Oh is an American player born on June 7, 2002, and plays for the professional Valorant team NRG. He plays the Duelist role for his team in most matches while remaining flexible enough to play Initiator Agents in a few.

S0m is known for his time as a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and his noteworthy contribution to the team Gen.G Esports. He began his journey in Valorant with the NRG team in 2020 and has remained a constant on the roster. His methodical gameplay has earned him various highlight clips that have appalled even the mightiest teams.

In his most recent performances, he has helped his team secure fourth position in the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers and first in The Lil Bro Cup. Most professionals prefer to use a select set of peripherals and specific in-game settings to output consistent gameplay.

Here are the latest in-game settings and peripherals that s0m uses in his Valorant career. Players can equip themselves with the same settings, experience the game as this prominent professional, and aspire to perform like him.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.8

eDPI: 320

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Logitech G915

Headset: ROG Delta S Core

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large

PC specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32GB

While replicating s0m's in-game settings may help, players must be diligent in their practice to achieve similar success. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more in-game settings used by professional players.

Poll : 0 votes