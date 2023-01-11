Valorant's prestigious competitive stage has been instrumental in bringing multiple talented players into the spotlight. Riot Games’ First-Person Shooter title has emerged as one of the most dominant esports games in the entire genre.
Sam "s0m" Oh is a prominent Valorant player who has displayed outstanding mechanical skills and nous. His aggressive performances allow him to catch his opposing teams off-guard, creating space for allies to deploy different strategies. His consistent gameplay, even in the most adverse situations, makes him a formidable opponent.
Here are the details of s0m's in-game settings and peripherals.
Everything we know about s0m’s Valorant settings and peripherals
Sam "s0m" Oh is an American player born on June 7, 2002, and plays for the professional Valorant team NRG. He plays the Duelist role for his team in most matches while remaining flexible enough to play Initiator Agents in a few.
S0m is known for his time as a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and his noteworthy contribution to the team Gen.G Esports. He began his journey in Valorant with the NRG team in 2020 and has remained a constant on the roster. His methodical gameplay has earned him various highlight clips that have appalled even the mightiest teams.
In his most recent performances, he has helped his team secure fourth position in the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers and first in The Lil Bro Cup. Most professionals prefer to use a select set of peripherals and specific in-game settings to output consistent gameplay.
Here are the latest in-game settings and peripherals that s0m uses in his Valorant career. Players can equip themselves with the same settings, experience the game as this prominent professional, and aspire to perform like him.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.8
- eDPI: 320
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Logitech G915
- Headset: ROG Delta S Core
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large
PC specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32GB
While replicating s0m's in-game settings may help, players must be diligent in their practice to achieve similar success. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more in-game settings used by professional players.