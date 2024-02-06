Valorant patch 8.02 notes: Viper updates, esports features, and more

Valorant patch 8.02 is the third update for Episode 8, and heralds the second part of Act 1. After introducing heavy changes to Skye and Iso's kits in Patch 8.01, the developers have kept it light this time, bringing in only minor appearance changes and some quality-of-life updates. This allows players to settle into the previously introduced changes and the meta to stabilize.

This article outlines everything contained in the present Valorant update's patch notes.

Valorant patch 8.02 official notes: All changes coming on February 6, 2024

1) Agent updates in Valorant patch 8.02

Viper

Viper’s Poison Cloud (Q) grenade has received an art update.

Miscellaneous

The visuals for our Decay debuff have been updated to be clearer and readily visible.

2) Cosmetic Updates

The Snakebite Shorty has received an art update.

3) Esports features

Esports Hub

The Esports Hub is back for all of VCT 2024 with new and improved features!

You can learn more about the full VCT format and follow along as our partnered teams compete in the four International Leagues, starting with VCT Kickoff.

Kickoff matches begin on February 16th with VCT Americas. VCT Pacific, EMEA, and China will follow shortly after.

As we progress throughout the season, global events like VCT Masters Madrid will unlock in the hub with even better tournament visualizations and brackets so you can keep up with all the action.

Our live tag and filterable schedule page will let you know when matches are being played, and you can click out to the official streams directly from within the client.

4) Bug Fixes in Valorant patch 8.02

Gameplay systems

Fixed an issue with killfeed not numbering correctly with area-of-effect abilities that kill multiple people.

Fixed an issue with Auto Re-Enter Scope setting not updating properly.

Player behavior

Fixed an issue where the links to the Terms of Service and Penalties and Bans FAQ were not localized to their respective regions.

When does Valorant patch 8.02 go live in all regions?

Valorant patch 8.02 will go live at the following times in different regions across the world:

Asia Pacific: The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 13:00 PDT.

The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 13:00 PDT. Brazil: The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 06:00 PDT. Europe: The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 20:00 PDT.

The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 20:00 PDT. Korea: The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 13:00 PDT.

The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 13:00 PDT. Latin America: The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 06:00 PDT. North America: The new patch will be available on February 6, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

