Valorant Duo's Day Capsule: Contents, price, and more

Riot Games has launched the Valorant Duo's Day Capsule for the 2024 Valentine's Day, catering to the community of players who love gaming with their partners. This capsule includes fresh, couple-themed content. The publisher of this title has highlighted that the new in-game cosmetics are for all gamers, whether they're into Valorant E-Dating or not. Some of the content stands out on its own and looks great even when you're not paired with a duo.

This article offers a concise summary of what's included in Valorant Duo's Day Capsule, its price, and more.

Contents of the Valorant Duo's Day Capsule

The Valorant Duo’s Day Capsule includes:

Duo’s Day Gun Buddy

Duo’s Day: Game Night Player Card

Duo’s Day: Left Player Card

Duo’s Day: Right Player Card

'3' Player Title

'

'Duo' Player Title

Duo’s Day: Left Spray

Duo’s Day: Right Spray

Among these attractive offerings, the highlight of this capsule is the Duo’s Day Gun Buddy. This is a particularly unique item that comes with multiple animation sequences and interactions.

Depending on if someone on your team has it equipped onto their weapon, this Gun Buddy presents different animations. it comes in two models as well. This item is initially an orange cat that is active when no other teammate has the buddy equipped. Moreover, it will glow brighter orange and depict anger when the player holding it is the only one firing a gun in the squad.

The other Gun Buddy model is initially pink cat when multiple teammates also have the same cosmetic equipped. It will glow redder and start shaking with hearts floating around it while the gun it is attached to is being fired.

Price of the Valorant Duo’s Day Capsule

The Duo's Day Capsule, tailored for Valorant E-Daters, is priced at 1,650 VP. This cosmetic capsule includes one animated gun buddy, two animated Player Cards, one non-animated Player Card, three Player Titles, and two animated Sprays, totaling around $20.

How to get the Valorant Duo’s Day Capsule

To acquire the Valorant Duo's Day Capsule, follow these steps:

Launch Valorant on your computer. Go to the home screen and click on the STORE button. Select the Valorant Duo's Day Capsule. Click on the Buy Item button for the bundle. Ensure your account has at least 1,650 VP for the purchase.

It's important to note that, unlike regular skin bundles, the items in the Valorant Duo's Day Capsule can only be purchased together and not individually.

If you want to acquire the collection, it's essential to note that this skin capsule will only be available until February 28, 2024. Its cosmetics will not be reintroduced during the Night Market or in the daily shop, as Riot Games only grants recurring purchase access to non-exclusive weapon skins through them.

