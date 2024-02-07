Valorant Scales of Fortune Event Pass: All rewards, total XP, and more

Riot Games is gearing up for the launch of the Valorant Scales of Fortune Event Pass, which is set to commemorate the Lunar New Year. With this upcoming event, Riot Games will continue its tradition of unveiling new cosmetic lines during festivities. Drawing inspiration from the Year of the Dragon, this in-game event will introduce a special Event Pass tailored for the occasion.

This article provides insights into the features and offerings of the Scales of Fortune Event Pass.

All rewards in Valorant Scales of Fortune Event Pass

Delightful Stretch Spray of Scales of Fortune Event (Image via Riot Games)

Year after year, fans worldwide eagerly await the Valorant Lunar Celebration Event, a cherished tradition that delights their gaming community. The Scales of Fortune Event Pass rewards are as follows:

"Fortune Booster" Title

"Fortune Paws" Gunbuddy

"Loong Kee" Playercard

"Delightful Stretch" Spray

20 Radianite Points

Riot Games will soon unveil this six-tier reward system which operates on a progression model similar to Valorant's Battlepass.

How much XP does it take to complete Valorant Scales of Fortune Event Pass?

The upcoming Valorant Scales of Fortune Event Pass will offer four exclusive cosmetic items, including player cards and sprays, along with 20 Radianite Points. These rewards can be obtained by earning experience points (XP) by playing any game mode other than Custom.

According to various prominent Valorant leakers, completing this Event Pass will require accumulating 80,300 XP. Although this might initially seem like a daunting amount of XP, players must realize that the Event Pass will be available for an extended period, making it feasible to accumulate the required XP gradually.

The most efficient way to earn a substantial amount of XP is by completing all the weekly and daily challenges provided by the game. Additionally, players can boost their XP gains by participating in quick and high-XP rewarding game modes such as Escalation, Team Deathmatch, Spike Rush, etc.

