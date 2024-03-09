VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Schedule, livestream details, and more

VCT Masters Madrid 2024 will start within a week as the Valorant esports community is geared up to witness the first international event of the year. Two teams from the regions of Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China will convene at Madrid to determine the champions of the first Masters event in VCT 2024. This event is guaranteed to be a showcase of exceptional Valorant and the potential for many unknown talents to break into the scene.

The tournament notably sees the core of the former Optic Gaming/NRG lineup, the DRX core, and the FunPlus Phoenix/NaVI core missing. This is a big shocker as these teams have become household names on the international stage. In the absence of these lineups, plenty of new faces should rise up to the top.

VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Expand Tweet

Format

VCT Masters Madrid 2024 will follow two different formats during the tournament. The initial phase of the event will be the Swiss Stage, where the eight teams battle it out to determine which final four will advance to the playoffs stage. All matches in this stage will be a best-of-three.

The second phase will be the Playoffs Stage and it will be a double-elimination bracket allowing the four teams to have a fair shot at coming back in the event. Every matchup, excluding the Lower Final and Grand Final, will be a best-of-three, while the latter two matchups will be a best-of-five.

Teams

Sentinels

LOUD

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Karmine Corp

Team Heretics

Gen.G

Paper Rex

Venue

All matches will be held in the Madrid Arena.

Prize pool

The total amount of prize money is yet to be revealed. The table will be updated with the relevant details once they have been announced.

Place VCT Points Participant 1st 3 2nd - 3rd - 4th - 5th-6th - 6th-7th -

VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Schedule and results

Expand Tweet

Note: Results will be updated after each matchday, and the schedule for the playoffs stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the Swiss Stage.

Swiss Stage

The VCT Masters Madrid 2024 Swiss Stage schedule is as follows:

Round 1

Day 1 - March 14, 2024

Karmine Corp vs FunPlus Phoenix - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET

7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET Gen.G vs LOUD - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET

Day 2 - March 15, 2024

EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET

7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET Sentinels vs Team Heretics - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET

Round 2

Day 3 - March 16, 2024

1-0 team vs 1-0 team - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET

7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET 1-0 team vs 1-0 team - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET

Day 4 - March 17, 2024

0-1 team vs 0-1 team - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET

7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET 0-1 team vs 0-1 team - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET

Round 3

Day 5 - March 18, 2024

1-1 team vs 1-1 team - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET

7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET 1-1 team vs 1-1 team - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET

VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Broadcast talent

Expand Tweet

Hosts

Goldenboy (Alex Mendez)

Yinsu (Yinsu Collins)

Mikafabs (Mika Fabella)

Guests

Chrissy Costanza

Soe (Salome Soe Gschwind-Repp)

Analysts

aEvilcat (Mimi Wermcrantz)

kaquka (Beatriz Alonso)

Commentators

Bren (Brennon Hook) and Sideshow (Josh Wilkinson)

Pansy (Lauren Scott) and Hypoc (Michael Robins)

MitchMan (Mitch McBride) and Tombizz (Tom Bissmire)

Observers

prius (David Kuntz)

sapphiRe (Heather Garozzo)

Tiie (Alberto Chavez Benitez)

Yehty (Nicolas Tesolin)

Producer

Teo Karakolev

Where to watch VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Livestream details

Valorant fans across the world can watch VCT Masters Madrid 2024 on the official Valorant esports Twitch and YouTube channels. Additionally, there are popular streamers who conduct watch parties. Some notable names include Tarik, Kyedae, ShahZaM, Sliggy, and AverageJonas.

The livestream links for the tournament are listed down below:

Check out more VCT Masters Madrid 2024 articles:

Karmine Corp team overview || Sentinels team overview || 5 duelist players to keep an eye out for || All qualified teams at the event