VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Schedule, livestream details, and more

VCT Masters Madrid 2024 will start within a week as the Valorant esports community is geared up to witness the first international event of the year. Two teams from the regions of Americas, EMEA, Pacific, and China will convene at Madrid to determine the champions of the first Masters event in VCT 2024. This event is guaranteed to be a showcase of exceptional Valorant and the potential for many unknown talents to break into the scene.
The tournament notably sees the core of the former Optic Gaming/NRG lineup, the DRX core, and the FunPlus Phoenix/NaVI core missing. This is a big shocker as these teams have become household names on the international stage. In the absence of these lineups, plenty of new faces should rise up to the top.
VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
VCT Masters Madrid 2024 will follow two different formats during the tournament. The initial phase of the event will be the Swiss Stage, where the eight teams battle it out to determine which final four will advance to the playoffs stage. All matches in this stage will be a best-of-three.
The second phase will be the Playoffs Stage and it will be a double-elimination bracket allowing the four teams to have a fair shot at coming back in the event. Every matchup, excluding the Lower Final and Grand Final, will be a best-of-three, while the latter two matchups will be a best-of-five.
Teams
- Sentinels
- LOUD
- EDward Gaming
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Karmine Corp
- Team Heretics
- Gen.G
- Paper Rex
Venue
All matches will be held in the Madrid Arena.
Prize pool
The total amount of prize money is yet to be revealed. The table will be updated with the relevant details once they have been announced.
VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Schedule and results
Note: Results will be updated after each matchday, and the schedule for the playoffs stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the Swiss Stage.
Swiss Stage
The VCT Masters Madrid 2024 Swiss Stage schedule is as follows:
Round 1
Day 1 - March 14, 2024
- Karmine Corp vs FunPlus Phoenix - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET
- Gen.G vs LOUD - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET
Day 2 - March 15, 2024
- EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET
- Sentinels vs Team Heretics - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET
Round 2
Day 3 - March 16, 2024
- 1-0 team vs 1-0 team - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET
- 1-0 team vs 1-0 team - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET
Day 4 - March 17, 2024
- 0-1 team vs 0-1 team - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET
- 0-1 team vs 0-1 team - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET
Round 3
Day 5 - March 18, 2024
- 1-1 team vs 1-1 team - 7 am PST / 7:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET
- 1-1 team vs 1-1 team - 10 am PST / 10:30 pm IST / 6 pm CET
VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Broadcast talent
Hosts
- Goldenboy (Alex Mendez)
- Yinsu (Yinsu Collins)
- Mikafabs (Mika Fabella)
Guests
- Chrissy Costanza
- Soe (Salome Soe Gschwind-Repp)
Analysts
- aEvilcat (Mimi Wermcrantz)
- kaquka (Beatriz Alonso)
Commentators
- Bren (Brennon Hook) and Sideshow (Josh Wilkinson)
- Pansy (Lauren Scott) and Hypoc (Michael Robins)
- MitchMan (Mitch McBride) and Tombizz (Tom Bissmire)
Observers
- prius (David Kuntz)
- sapphiRe (Heather Garozzo)
- Tiie (Alberto Chavez Benitez)
- Yehty (Nicolas Tesolin)
Producer
- Teo Karakolev
Where to watch VCT Masters Madrid 2024: Livestream details
Valorant fans across the world can watch VCT Masters Madrid 2024 on the official Valorant esports Twitch and YouTube channels. Additionally, there are popular streamers who conduct watch parties. Some notable names include Tarik, Kyedae, ShahZaM, Sliggy, and AverageJonas.
The livestream links for the tournament are listed down below:
- Twitch: Watch here
- Youtube: Watch here
