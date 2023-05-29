Monyet Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha, born on June 5, 2005, is an accomplished Indonesian esports player currently making waves in the world of Valorant. He has made a name for himself as a member of the esteemed Global Esports team, a role he has held since October 18, 2022. Prior to joining Global Esports, Monyet showcased his skills as part of Onic Esports.
One of Monyet's recent memorable matches took place on May 15, 2023, where he faced off against the formidable Team Secret. The player demonstrated exceptional talent and strategy, leaving a lasting impression on the esports community.
All about Monyet's Valorant settings and gear
Currently, Monyet is preparing for his upcoming tournament, the highly anticipated VCT 2023 - Pacific League - Last Chance Qualifier. As he gears up for this intense competition, Monyet remains focused and dedicated to honing his abilities and ensuring his team's success.
Monyet's skill and commitment to Valorant have not gone unnoticed, and his hard work has paid off in terms of prize winnings. To date, his total earnings amount to an impressive $8,776.33, a testament to his prowess and dedication to his craft. Here are his settings and gear:
Analyzing Monyet's Valorant performance statistics further underscores his exceptional abilities. With a current rating of 1.18, he consistently exhibits immense tactical prowess and extensive experience, having participated in a total of 3,848 rounds.
His average combat score (ACS) stands at an impressive 247.0, reflecting his ability to consistently contribute to his team's success. Additionally, Monyet's average damage per round (ADR) is an impressive 156.4, showcasing his capacity to inflict significant damage on opponents.
Furthermore, Monyet possesses an exceptional 74.4% Kill, Assist, Survival, and Trading (KAST) percentage, illustrating his efficacy in securing kills, assisting teammates, and staying alive to support his team's objectives in Valorant.
His first blood success rate is an impressive 54%, indicating his knack for securing early eliminations and gaining an early advantage for his team. Monyet's accuracy is also noteworthy, with a remarkable 23.2% headshot percentage, showcasing his precision and ability to land crucial headshots.
As Monyet continues to excel in Valorant, his talent, determination, and exceptional statistics make him a formidable competitor and a player to watch. With his presence on the Global Esports team, Monyet is poised to achieve even greater success and solidify his reputation as one of Indonesia's top Valorant esports talents.