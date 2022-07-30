Valorant introduces regional damage breakup for different abilities in PBE patch 5.03

With the introduction of Valorant patch 5.01, Riot Games has made some significant changes to several Agents like Phoenix, KAY/O, and Yoru. The re-work to make all these Agents more balanced has been highly appreciated by players. As players get accustomed to these new changes, Valorant is ready with another new update.

The upcoming patch 5.03 update is currently being tested in PBE servers. Riot has already released the PBE patch notes for the new update. Chamber has, unfortunately, received another sour eye from the developers.

Riot has introduced the Ability Regional Damage Breakup for the first time with the patch 5.03 update, and it is surely going to affect the game's meta in the upcoming days.

Everything to know about the upcoming Ability Regional Damage Breakup in Valorant

Riot Games has added some challenges for players using their Agents' abilities by introducing the Ability Regional Damage Breakup. A player needs to have more finesse while aiming whenever they use their abilities from now on.

Here are all the changes that the Agents have seen in the latest PBE patch:

Neon

Damage per shot reduced 22 >>> 18

Killzone increased 15m >>> 20m

Leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Headshot multiplier increased 1 >>> 3

Chamber

Tour De Force (X) leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Jett

Bladestorm (X) leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Though the changes do not look like much, players will need to tweak their strategies and playing style to avail of its maximum benefits.

Valorant's unique theme, in which players have to combine their Agents' abilities with tactical shooting, is a prime reason behind the game's popularity. A player needs to be equally good in both areas to win games.

However, there are some abilities that can be used as a supplement for a gun, such as the following:

Neon's Overdrive (X)

Jett's Bladestorm (X)

Chamber's Tour De Force (X)

These abilities can be very influential in the thrifty rounds (semi-buy round of the game) of the game.

Valorant patch 5.03 is expected to arrive in the game by August 9, 2022. It will be interesting to see whether the developers introduce this change in the game in the upcoming patch.

