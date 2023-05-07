T1 vs Team Secret - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, livestream details, results, and more

The VCT 2023 Pacific League's regular season is in its final stages. With six weeks of competition over, the teams and fans keenly await Super Week, which is the final week of the competition. The franchised teams from across the APAC region are fighting tooth and nail to make it to the Playoffs, which will give them a chance to represent the region in 2023's only Valorant Masters event to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

On May 7, 2023, Day 20 of the tournament, the second match of the day will be played between South Korean side T1 and Team Secret from the Phillippines. Winning this game will almost confirm a Playoffs spot for the former, while a loss for the latter could find them in trouble, making this a crucial match. Here is everything you need to know about today's second VCT Pacific series.

T1 vs Team Secret: Who will win second match on Day 20 of VCT Pacific 2023?

VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific @vctpacific Our talent are divided once again for tonight's two matches. It just goes to show we're up for real treats of #VCTPacific VALORANT action later! Our talent are divided once again for tonight's two matches. It just goes to show we're up for real treats of #VCTPacific VALORANT action later! 🎉 https://t.co/clrebeMEJS

Predictions

T1 likely did not have many expectations, especially after a dismal showing at VCT LOCK//IN, Sao Paulo, but the players have shown impressive gameplay over the course of this tournament. Other than their two losses, they have looked decisive in terms of their ideas and executions.

Team Secret came into the VCT Pacific League looking strong after their performance in Sao Paulo. But their stellar form in the early stages of the tournament did not carry over. They struggled to close out series', despite getting close, and their inability to win their own map-picks was another cause for concern.

Both teams will give it their all in today's series, but going by recent results and form, the Koreans are likely to reign supreme. That is, unless Team Secret have ironed out their multiple issues since last week.

Head-to-head

These two teams have not played against each other in an official match before this.

Recent results

T1 started strong in the VCT Pacific League but faltered in Weeks 3 and 4. They managed to reign their losses in and won the last two games they played against RRQ and Detonation FocusMe, respectively.

Team Secret has lost three out of their last four matches, of which two were 0-2 losses. Their only victory in the last four weeks has been against DFM, who have looked like the weakest squad in the tournament by far.

Potential lineups

Team Secret @teamsecret



The Adobo Gang is here. See you in the



JessieVash

DubsteP

BORKUM

Jremy

invy

lenne

Warbirds



#ItLiesWithin An offer you can't refuse.The Adobo Gang is here. See you in the #VCT Pacific League 🏴🏳️JessieVashDubstePBORKUMJremyinvylenneWarbirds An offer you can't refuse.The Adobo Gang is here. See you in the #VCT Pacific League 🏴🏳️🇵🇭 JessieVash🇵🇭 DubsteP🇵🇭 BORKUM🇵🇭 Jremy🇵🇭 invy🇸🇬 lenne🇺🇸 Warbirds#ItLiesWithin https://t.co/ALZUDjW0TQ

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Seon-ho Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beam (IGL)

Sang-beam (IGL) Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

Team Secret

Jessie "JessieVash" Cristy Cuyco (IGL) Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera Adrian "invy" Reyes Evan "Warbirds" Olzem (Head Coach)

Where to watch

The match will be live-streamed in English on the VCT Pacific League YouTube and Twitch channels. Those who prefer commentary in regional languages like Korean or Japanese can find streams on both platforms mentioned above. You can also tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers from across the world.

T1 will play against Team Secret on May 7, 2023, at 4 am PST/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm KST/JST.

Results

Note: This section will be updated after the match is completed.

Poll : Who do you think will win the match? T1 Team Secret 0 votes