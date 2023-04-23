The VCT Pacific League is currently in its fifth week of the Regular Stage. Ten teams from across the Asia-Pacific region have been fighting tooth and nail to establish dominance in the region and for a chance to win a seat at the 2023 Valorant Master event to be held in June 2023. T1 is a big name in the esports across different games. It entered the Valorant scene early on in North America, but failed to find too much success there. After the partnership scheme with Riot Games was announced, the organization migrated to Korea with a team in the VCT Pacific League.

The team features big-shot players with experience playing in North America (which is considered a more competitive region overall) as well as the global stage, such as Son "xeta" Seon-ho and Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo.

T1 Autumn talks about gameplan going ahead in VCT 2023 Pacific League

T1 @T1



You know



그가 주장인 이유를 보여드리죠.



#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1VALORANT [VCT 2023: Pacific League Match 3 vs. PRX]

When the team started off the season with two consecutive victories against Global Esports and Talon Esports in the first two weeks of VCT Pacific, they automatically went up on people's power rankings in the tournament.

However, their results in the subsequent weeks have been less than optimal against Paper Rex and Gen.G.

This, in a way, solidifies their place in the middle of the table as a team that is better than Global and Talon, both finding it difficult to convert series into wins while being worse than top-tier teams like PRX and Gen.G.

T1 @T1



The T1 VALORANT team is back on track!



슬슬 감이 온다 감이 와!



#T1WIN #T1Fighting #T1VALORANT [VCT 2023: Pacific League Match 4 vs. GEN]

When Sportskeeda Esports asked coach Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum about the possible reasons for this trend so far in the VCT Pacific League could be, he said:

"Today, the opponent was a really good team. We could have beaten them, but the main point for esports team is to find something to learn from the loss. From today, I got some feedback from the match, which I will prepare for next week."

T1 will play Rex Regum Qeon, a team that has grown stronger with each passing week. Autumn further added with respect to the anticipated match-up and the possibility of getting counter-stratted:

"We will not be an easy team to counterstrat, as we always play different maps each week. And as you know, we use a six-man roster. I really don't think that should be a problem."

T1 and RRQ are currently at two wins and two losses each, and their upcoming matchup will give them a significant advantage in making it into the playoffs at the end of the Regular Season, making it a crucial match for both teams.

