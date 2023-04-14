"PRX is known as a chaotic or random team, but I don't think so"- T1 Autumn on Week 3 match in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Three weeks of VCT 2023: Pacific League are now behind us. The tournament, consisting of ten franchised teams from the Asia-Pacific region, has delivered some exciting matches so far. Teams are delivering immaculate displays to claim glory and a ticket to this year's Valorant Masters event in Tokyo, Japan. Week 3 began with a match between Korean team T1 and Paper Rex from Singapore.

The matchup was really hyped, considering the dominant performance from T1 in the preceding weeks and the promise of Ilya "something" Petrov playing for the first time in a PRX jersey.

T1 Autumn talks about what went wrong against Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League match

Paper Rex had a mixed start to the tournament, where it looked quite strong in some situations but seemed to be completely falling apart in others. T1, on the other hand, had shown that they were a force to be reckoned with against both Global Esports and Talon Esports.

The match-up looked slightly more favored towards the Korean squad, considering the recent form displayed by either team in the VCT Pacific League. But PRX had a couple of cards in hand that really flipped the outcome. The first was the latest addition to the team, Ilya "something". The second was Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto finding his formidable form, and this time with Killjoy of all Agents, getting two Aces in the first map, Pearl.

T1 looked completely washed out in comparison, with its two top performers, Ha "Sayaplayer" Jeong-wo and Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok, not showing up on Pearl. When Sportskeeda Esports asked coach Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum about the reason behind the team getting so badly shut down in its VCT Pacific series against Paper Rex, he responded:

"Honestly, PRX is known as a chaotic or random team, but I don't think so. They play with their own tempo but they have their own setups. Today, they prepared their best tempo, and today their coordination and preparation was better than I expected, which is why we lost today. They were just really good today."

Getting shut down on Pearl wasn't the end of T1's problems in the series. On Fracture, the lack of information seemed to be one of the key factors leading to the team trailing behind. This was brought up by the casters multiple times over the course of the game. When asked about the idea behind the composition, Autumn stated:

"The info-gathering issue did come up. This [Fracture] comp is based on LOUD's and they gather information on their defensive side using Jett's positioning in certain spaces. We had prepared accordingly, and today ban gave us good information. Lack of information was not the reason we lost."

Autumn further added:

"They were just better than us today. As a coach, I regret that I couldn't prepare more counter setups for our players. Our players played well, but they lost because their preparation was better than ours."

T1 has looked quite strong in VCT Pacific League so far, and while the team faced a few hiccups against PRX, it cannot be chalked up to a lack of preparation. The #WGaming squad just showed up looking like their old selves.

T1 currently stands at #4 in the Regular Season table of VCT 2023: Pacific League, trailing PRX by a difference of 27 rounds. Its next game is against Gen.G on April 16. With PRX going up against DRX on April 15, the top half of the table could potentially look quite different by the end of the fourth week.

