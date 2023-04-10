"We were poorly prepared for the RRQ match": Reita on DFM's third consecutive loss in VCT 2023: Pacific League

The third week of VCT 2023: Pacific League is almost over, and things are getting serious in Seoul. Out of the ten teams in the competition, certain teams are looking absolutely invincible. This includes DRX. On the other hand, a few squads — like Detonation FocusMe (DFM) and Talon Esports — are having difficulty finding their feet.

About five more weeks of the competition's league stage are left, with six matches for the squads to play. Recently, DFM went up against Rex Regum Qeon, a team that occupied the lowest ranks of pretty much every tier list coming into this tournament. Surprisingly, the Japanese squad got 2-0-ed.

While the match presented great signs of life from the RRQ side, DFM's gameplay was rather lackluster, which puts them in a really awkward place going forward. They have to win most, if not all, their matches to make it to the playoffs.

Detonation FocusMe's Reita talks about loss against Rex Regum Qeon in VCT 2023: Pacific League and more

Sportskeeda Esports' Abhipsito Das spoke to the Japanese team's primary Sentinel player Ryumon “Reita” Oshiro after their third match in the VCT 2023 Pacific League. The former ZETA DIVISION player spoke about the conditions that led to their loss and more.

Disclaimer: The quotes in this article have been translated from Japanese.

Paper Rex and Gen.G were both very difficult opponents. What was your game plan coming into today’s match against RRQ, who are considerably more evenly matched opponents?

Reita: We always practice for every team, but we had a really short time for this match. That is why we were poorly prepared for the RRQ match this time.

Although all matches are important, how important was it for the team to win today’s series in VCT Pacific, and how do you feel now that you are 0-3 down in the tournament?

Reita: Yes, we lost all three of our games so far. We don’t have a plan B going forward other than to win every match going forward. The team has to do better, and I am going to try my best.

How does being 10-2 down on a crucial match like this affect your mental?

Reita: Yes, being down like that definitely affects our mood in the rest of the match.

You have been playing the Sentinel role so far in VCT Pacific. What is the idea behind you moving onto the Initiator role for Haven?

Reita: The player who aims better should take the Sentinel position. That is why TakeJ played the Sentinel role on Haven. But exactly why we shift the roles between maps is important to my team’s strategy, so I can’t talk about it.

About Pearl, DFM has lost the map with this same exact composition twice in the last two weeks of the VCT Pacific League. We saw an adjustment from RRQ banning Lotus this week after a similar thing happened to them. What was the idea behind continuing to pick Pearl?

Reita: The coach usually makes the decisions about the map picks. The coach said that this was a good pick into RRQ and was our best pick against them.

RRQ seemed to dominate both maps in today’s series? Was it something going wrong on your part, or were they just playing out of the world?

Reita: It wasn’t just the RRQ players’ performance but also their strategy that was really good, which led to us not being able to win the match.

You play your Japanese counterpart ZETA DIVISION next week in VCT Pacific. What are your expectations from the game and who is the player you look forward to playing against the most?

Reita: ZETA was my previous team. I don’t have any particular expectations from them, I just hope for a good game. The player I look forward to playing against the most would be “crow.”

