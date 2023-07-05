C0M Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is becoming the current generation’s most popular FPS (First Person Shooter) game. It provides fun mechanics and satisfying gameplay to its players. The vast roster of characters allows for experimentation with team compositions. Besides the gameplay, Valorant’s esports has also played an essential role in its popularity surge.
VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) has become one of the most watched esports in the FPS genre. It has set itself to be a global esport as many teams worldwide have steadily grown in skill and overtaken some of the top teams in the world. In 2022, Brazil became a top region by winning Valorant Champions, Istanbul.
However, VCT 2023 has taken a turn with the introduction of franchising. VCT was separated into two leagues where one would be for franchised players while the other, Ascension league, would help the non-franchised teams to make it to the top league.
VCT 2023 has been an exciting year. With events like LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo, many new teams and players have already started to put up an excellent show for the viewers. One such player is C0M.
Valorant settings used by Evil Geniuses’ C0M
Corbin “C0M” Lee is an American esports player who plies his trade for Evil Geniuses. He mainly fulfills the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played the role of the Controller, Viper, when needed.
C0M has been a part of Evil Geniuses since 2022. Initially, the team wasn’t able to find a lot of success regionally. Hence, they also weren’t able to qualify for any international events.
For 2023, Evil Geniuses got the franchised league spot. This led to a complete revamp in the team, where new and current players created one of the strongest teams in NA. After a slow start in the VCT Americas League, Evil Geniuses turned over a new leaf. They beat some of the strongest teams, made it to the top three in the Americas, and qualified for Tokyo.
In Masters Tokyo, Evil Geniuses finished in 2nd place and set themselves as a team to be feared. C0M played a massive part in all of this. His utility usage is incredible, and he can clutch rounds for his team when the situation arises. Regardless of almost no experience on the international stage, C0M thrived as the Initiator player and created a massive impact for his team.
Getting to know C0 M’s Valorant settings could prove very useful for players who want to improve, especially if they like playing Agents like Sova or Breach. C0M’s Valorant settings and equipment are listed below in 2023.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Z
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: T
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Unknown
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Purple(Tritanopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: Gamesense RUSH
- Keyboard: Anne Pro 2
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Pc Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
C0 M’s Valorant settings can be helpful and a good headstart for players. However, they will also need a proper aim training routine to further their skills.