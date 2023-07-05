C0M Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is becoming the current generation’s most popular FPS (First Person Shooter) game. It provides fun mechanics and satisfying gameplay to its players. The vast roster of characters allows for experimentation with team compositions. Besides the gameplay, Valorant’s esports has also played an essential role in its popularity surge.

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) has become one of the most watched esports in the FPS genre. It has set itself to be a global esport as many teams worldwide have steadily grown in skill and overtaken some of the top teams in the world. In 2022, Brazil became a top region by winning Valorant Champions, Istanbul.

However, VCT 2023 has taken a turn with the introduction of franchising. VCT was separated into two leagues where one would be for franchised players while the other, Ascension league, would help the non-franchised teams to make it to the top league.

VCT 2023 has been an exciting year. With events like LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo, many new teams and players have already started to put up an excellent show for the viewers. One such player is C0M.

Valorant settings used by Evil Geniuses’ C0M

Corbin “C0M” Lee is an American esports player who plies his trade for Evil Geniuses. He mainly fulfills the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played the role of the Controller, Viper, when needed.

C0M has been a part of Evil Geniuses since 2022. Initially, the team wasn’t able to find a lot of success regionally. Hence, they also weren’t able to qualify for any international events.

For 2023, Evil Geniuses got the franchised league spot. This led to a complete revamp in the team, where new and current players created one of the strongest teams in NA. After a slow start in the VCT Americas League, Evil Geniuses turned over a new leaf. They beat some of the strongest teams, made it to the top three in the Americas, and qualified for Tokyo.

In Masters Tokyo, Evil Geniuses finished in 2nd place and set themselves as a team to be feared. C0M played a massive part in all of this. His utility usage is incredible, and he can clutch rounds for his team when the situation arises. Regardless of almost no experience on the international stage, C0M thrived as the Initiator player and created a massive impact for his team.

Getting to know C0 M’s Valorant settings could prove very useful for players who want to improve, especially if they like playing Agents like Sova or Breach. C0M’s Valorant settings and equipment are listed below in 2023.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Z

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: T

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

EG C0M @C0Mtweets No feeling like this.



Full post on Instagram in replies No feeling like this.Full post on Instagram in replies https://t.co/POP2pT1N7c

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Unknown

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Purple(Tritanopia)

EG C0M @C0Mtweets



日本に来てくれてありがとう



Till next time🫶🏻 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unforgettable moments and experience. The Tokyo crowd is something I don’t know if I will ever experience again in my life. Super thankful to be where I am and be able to have this opportunity! Once in a lifetime日本に来てくれてありがとうTill next time🫶🏻 Unforgettable moments and experience. The Tokyo crowd is something I don’t know if I will ever experience again in my life. Super thankful to be where I am and be able to have this opportunity! Once in a lifetime💙日本に来てくれてありがとう🇯🇵Till next time🫶🏻✌️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/sTI51iMhSZ

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Mousepad: Gamesense RUSH

Keyboard: Anne Pro 2

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

C0 M’s Valorant settings can be helpful and a good headstart for players. However, they will also need a proper aim training routine to further their skills.

Poll : 0 votes