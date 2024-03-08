ZmjjKK's Valorant settings : Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Young, aspiring Valorant players are eager to see ZmjjKK's Valorant settings since he garnered attention with his previous performances on the major stages of VCT. Yongkang "ZmjjKK" Zheng is a fearless player competing for EDward Gaming. He is well known for his skill at sniping and making strong site entries with agents like Raze, Jett, and others.
EDward Gaming is one of the partnered teams for VCT CN. They defeated FunPlus Phoenix 3-1 in the VCT CN Kickoff Finals. As a result, in the upcoming Masters Madrid, EDward Gaming will represent the CN area as the top seed.
The following article will discuss ZmjjKK's Valorant settings, including his key binds, mouse sensitivity, and more.
Everything to know about ZmjjKK's Valorant settings
In the Valorant professional scene, EDward Gaming is now becoming very well-known because of their outstanding accomplishments in recent VCT tournaments like Masters Tokyo, Valorant Champions 2023, and VCT CN Kickoff.
The Chinese Valorant scene is attracting the attention of an increasing number of viewers. Thus, this is a perfect moment to check out ZmjjKK's Valorant settings, one of their best players' Valorant setups.
All of ZmjjKK's Valorant settings are listed below.
Mouse
- DPI - 1600
- Sensitivity - 0.1
- Scoped Sensitivity - 1
- ADS Sensitivity - 1
- eDPI - 160
- Poling Rate - 2000Hz
- Raw Input Buffer - On
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - Black
- Crosshair Colour - #000000
- Outlines - Off
- Outline Opacity - 0
- Outline Thickness - 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 3
- Inner Line Thickness - 2
- Inner Line Offset - 1
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - Off
- Movement Error - On
- Movement Error Multiplier - 1
- Firing Error - On
- Firing Error Multiplier - 1
Crosshair Code - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;0l;3;0v;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.6
Keyboard
Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon : 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: V
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate - Rotate
- Fixed Orientation - Always the same
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap size - 0.979
- Minimap Zoom - 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio - 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method - Letterbox
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi Threaded Rendering - On
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - On
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 8x
- Improve Clarity - On
- Experimental Sharpening - Off
- Bloom - On
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Equipment
- Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
- Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE
- Headset - HyperX Cloud III
- Mousepad - Artisan Ninja FX Zero (Xsoft Orange)
- Monitor - ZOWIE XL2566K
The ZmjjKK's Valorant settings mentioned above can be used by players who want to imitate his playstyle. The "Settings" tab allows them to modify their in-game settings.
It is usually advised that players use the settings that best fit their style of play.
