ZmjjKK's Valorant settings : Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Young, aspiring Valorant players are eager to see ZmjjKK's Valorant settings since he garnered attention with his previous performances on the major stages of VCT. Yongkang "ZmjjKK" Zheng is a fearless player competing for EDward Gaming. He is well known for his skill at sniping and making strong site entries with agents like Raze, Jett, and others.

EDward Gaming is one of the partnered teams for VCT CN. They defeated FunPlus Phoenix 3-1 in the VCT CN Kickoff Finals. As a result, in the upcoming Masters Madrid, EDward Gaming will represent the CN area as the top seed.

The following article will discuss ZmjjKK's Valorant settings, including his key binds, mouse sensitivity, and more.

Everything to know about ZmjjKK's Valorant settings

In the Valorant professional scene, EDward Gaming is now becoming very well-known because of their outstanding accomplishments in recent VCT tournaments like Masters Tokyo, Valorant Champions 2023, and VCT CN Kickoff.

The Chinese Valorant scene is attracting the attention of an increasing number of viewers. Thus, this is a perfect moment to check out ZmjjKK's Valorant settings, one of their best players' Valorant setups.

All of ZmjjKK's Valorant settings are listed below.

Mouse

DPI - 1600

1600 Sensitivity - 0.1

0.1 Scoped Sensitivity - 1

1 ADS Sensitivity - 1

1 eDPI - 160

160 Poling Rate - 2000Hz

2000Hz Raw Input Buffer - On

On Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - Black

Black Crosshair Colour - #000000

#000000 Outlines - Off

Off Outline Opacity - 0

0 Outline Thickness - 0

0 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 3

3 Inner Line Thickness - 2

2 Inner Line Offset - 1

1 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - On

On Movement Error Multiplier - 1

1 Firing Error - On

On Firing Error Multiplier - 1

Crosshair Code - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;0l;3;0v;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.6

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Use/Equip Ability 3: V

V Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Always the same

Always the same Keep Player Centered - On

On Minimap size - 0.979

0.979 Minimap Zoom - 0.5

0.5 Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio - 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method - Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi Threaded Rendering - On

On Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - On

On VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

4x Anisotropic Filtering - 8x

8x Improve Clarity - On

On Experimental Sharpening - Off

Off Bloom - On

On Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Equipment

Mouse - Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition Keyboard - Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset - HyperX Cloud III

HyperX Cloud III Mousepad - Artisan Ninja FX Zero (Xsoft Orange)

Artisan Ninja FX Zero (Xsoft Orange) Monitor - ZOWIE XL2566K

The ZmjjKK's Valorant settings mentioned above can be used by players who want to imitate his playstyle. The "Settings" tab allows them to modify their in-game settings.

It is usually advised that players use the settings that best fit their style of play.

