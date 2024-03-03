All Valorant Battle Pass skins in Episode 8 Act 2

Valorant enthusiasts eagerly await the Episode 8 Act 2 update scheduled for release on March 5, 2024. The new Battle Pass will boast a diverse array of weapon skins and other cosmetic treasures. Riot Games is known for its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier playable content, so fans have high expectations.

Here is what we know about the new skins included in the Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass skins

Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass skins (Image via Riot Games)

The Battle Pass is a pivotal component of Valorant's cosmetic offerings. Riot Games has offered a preview of the Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass skins, and there have also been several leaks about the same. 13 weapon models, including the melee, will arrive in the form of distinct skins.

The Battle Pass will continue to be priced at 1,000 Valorant Points (VP), ensuring accessibility for those eager to enhance their in-game arsenal. The upcoming weapon skins, revealed by @tojajules on X, will likely be divided into three distinct collections: Retrowave, Shellspire, and Aquatica. Each will have a unique aesthetic.

Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass skins (Image via Riot Games)

The following skins will be available in the Battle Pass:

Retrowave Sheriff Shellspire Phantom Shellspire Sword Retrowave Operator Aquatica Outlaw Shellspire Frenzy Aquatica Shorty Retrowave Bucky Aquatica Stinger Shellspire Spectre Aquatica Ares Shellspire Guardian Retrowave Bulldog

Notably, these skins draw inspiration from fan-favorite bundles like Gridcrash, Neptune, and Ion. However, further details about the Episode 8 Act 2 Battle Pass content are awaited.

A melee item named Shellspire Sword is set to arrive in the game, and it will likely feature the same animation as the Artisan Foil melee skin.

Expand Tweet

To get the skins, players must purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass, which will be available in the in-game store once Episode 8 Act 2 is live. The Battle Pass not only unlocks a wealth of cosmetic rewards but also rewards Radianite Points (RP), an in-game currency that can be used to upgrade weapon skins.

As players eagerly await official confirmation and further details from Riot Games, the anticipation for Episode 8 Act 2 continues to build.

Expand Tweet

For the latest updates on Valorant, stay tuned to Sportskeeda and brace yourselves for the unveiling of the latest season's splendid offerings.