Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass release date for all regions

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass is one of the hottest new additions to the game. Depending on where you reside, you can expect the latest update for Episode 8 Act 2 to roll out on either March 5, 2024, or March 6, 2024. Images of the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass have surfaced online, and players are already hyped in the leadup to its official release.

Riot Games' effort to provide an affordable act-long Battlepass has proven worth their while, for it keeps players motivated to grind the game and reap the benefits of their labor. The latest cosmetic additions look quite appealing, and we expect it to be a major success among players.

To know more about Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass, read below.

When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass release for all regions?

Traditionally, the Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass update timings differ for each region. As mentioned above, you can expect the latest update to reach your location by March 5, 2024, or March 6, 2024.

Below, you will find a detailed list of the update sequence as per your respective regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 13:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT

The server maintenance generally lasts for a couple of hours. Once it's done, you can download the patch for the latest Act and get access to all the new features coming in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass.

Players were in great anticipation of a new Agent joining the game's evergrowing roster, Agent 25. However, the latest announcements from Riot Games have confirmed that the upcoming patch for EP8 Act 2 will not feature a new Agent.

However, with a new Battlepass, the community can begin their grind for a new rank and a whole new array of cosmetics pretty soon.

