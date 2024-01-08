When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 begin for all regions?

With 2024 in full swing, it is also time for Valorant Episode 8 Act 1. The latest phase in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter will kick off soon, bringing a bunch of new content, including a Battlepass, a skin collection called Kuronami, and the return of Icebox to the competitive map pool.

Since new Acts in the shooter title start at different times in various regions, it can be confusing for players to determine a specific time. This article addresses those concerns with a detailed region-wise breakdown of the release date and time for Valorant Episode 8 Act 1.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 start time for all regions

As per tradition, North and South American servers will get the patch for the new Act first. This will be followed by servers in Asia and then the EMEA region.

Before a new patch goes live, the game's servers shut down for maintenance. This will happen at the following times depending on the region:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 13:00 PDT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 20:00 PDT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 13:00 PDT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 06:00 PDT.

Since this is a new Episode with many updates, you can expect this maintenance to last for approximately three to four hours, following which Valorant Patch 8.0 will be available for download.

What to expect from Valorant Episode 8 Act 1?

Changes coming Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Among the several content updates coming to the game is a new Battlepass with three skinlines, several sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. According to Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass leaks, the collections featured in this version are called Tactiplay, Guardrail, and Fiber Optic.

There will also be a new premium skin bundle called Kuronami. It will feature a Vandal as its highlight weapon alongside a never-seen-before melee style. The sneak peek into the VFX and animation featured on this bundle also holds a great deal of promise.

As far as gameplay updates are concerned, Icebox is returning with changes, while Haven is leaving the competitive map pool. Lotus, released exactly a year ago, will also undergo some alterations. Killjoy's Turret is also getting nerfed, while two of Deadlock's abilities will see improved performance in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1.