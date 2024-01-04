All changes coming to Valorant's Icebox map in Episode 8

Set to debut on January 10, 2024, Patch 8.0 marks an exciting milestone for Valorant, signaling the dawn of a fresh narrative arc in the game's evolution. With Riot Games recently disclosing the map pool slated for the imminent rotation, along with a detailed overview of the extensive modifications planned for Lotus and Icebox, anticipation for Episode 8 has reached a fever pitch.

This article details the modifications to the Icebox layout in the upcoming Episode 8.

All Icebox changes you can expect with Valorant patch 8.0

Icebox, a map renowned for its intense skirmishes, is poised to return to competitive and unrated modes in Episode 8 after an absence of nearly 250 days. Its contentious re-entry into the Valorant map pool, with seemingly subtle alterations, might introduce an intriguing dynamic as the meta and player community adapt to its resurgence.

The forthcoming adjustments are expected to enhance Icebox's competitive advantage.

Attacker side spawn

Icebox Attacker side spawn - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox Attacker side spawn - After (Image via Riot Games)

By examining the subtle alterations near the Attacker's spawn, it becomes apparent that a sizable crate has been positioned atop the blue crate. This adjustment coming in patch 8.0 effectively eliminates a frequently utilized angle by Attacking side Agents who possess vertical mobility skills, such as Updraft, allowing them to peek at Defenders holding positions in the middle of the map.

B Tube Exterior

Icebox B Tube Exterior - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox B Tube Exterior - After (Image via Riot Games)

A new opening has been created on the right side of B Tube, connecting the Attacker spawn to the B Kitchen. This new sightline down the middle of the map adds complexity for Attackers trying to lurk.

With this change in Episode 8 of Valorant, Defenders can now keep an eye on lurkers from the newly added window in B Tube, in addition to the existing vantage points at Mid Boiler and A Screens.

B Tube Interior

Icebox B Tube Interior - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox B Tube Interior - After (Image via Riot Games)

It will be crucial for Defenders to vigilantly watch for enemy presence near B Tube to secure defensive rounds successfully in the updated version of Icebox. Failing to monitor attackers near B Tube could give them an advantage, as the new box added inside B Tube offers an ideal cover for attackers to sneak into B Kitchen and seek opportunities unnoticed.

B Snow Pile

Icebox Snowpile - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox Snowpile - After (Image via Riot Games)

As of patch 7.12, the Snowpile area featured a two-lane layout with crates dividing it. However, it appears that Valorant developers will be modifying its layout in the upcoming Episode 8 update. The lane near the B Kitchen will be eliminated, and additional crates will fill the area, turning it into a single-lane path.

B Main

Icebox B Main - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox B Main - After (Image via Riot Games)

In the forthcoming update to Icebox's layout, it appears that the green crate, which once acted as a barrier separating Defenders and Attackers, is attached to a crane in B Main, which has been lifted. This alteration enhances the line of sight for Defenders, creating a more open and navigable space.

Stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Valorant hub for the most recent updates on the game's ever-changing realm.