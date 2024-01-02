In the past, Riot Games has maintained a rotation of seven maps in Valorant for professional matches, as well as competitive and unrated game modes. This strategy aims to provide a balanced and dynamic experience for players while ensuring a manageable learning curve, especially for newcomers.

Riot Games character-based FPS, with its ever-evolving map pool, is gearing up for Episode 8, set to launch in early 2024. This new episode promises exciting additions and changes that could reshape the game's competitive landscape.

This article offers insights into the speculations and discussions surrounding the map pool of upcoming Episode 8.

Icebox will return to Valorant map pool with a few changes

Valorant, known for its dynamic map pool, is set to reintroduce Icebox after a significant hiatus. Icebox, a map renowned for its polarizing gameplay, is expected to return to competitive and unrated modes in Episode 8, following an absence of nearly 250 days.

Valorant's map pool in Episode 8 will include:

Icebox

Lotus

Ascent

Sunset

Breeze

Bind

Split

Icebox will replace Haven in the map pool. Haven, known for its unique three-site layout, will be temporarily removed, leaving Lotus as the only three-site map available. Fracture, Pearl, and Haven will be sidelined until further notice as Riot Games continues to refine and rotate the map pool to ensure balanced and engaging gameplay.

Act 1 of Episode 8 is set to commence on either January 9 or January 10, 2024, with timings adjusted according to different regions. Coinciding with the launch of Episode 8, Icebox will return to the game's map pool around the same period.

Potential Icebox and Lotus changes in Valorant Episode 8

Icebox's distinct layout encourages aggressive playstyles, often leading to intense and dramatic matches. Despite initial speculations about potential map alterations, prominent dataminers suggest that the map might return without significant changes. @KLaboratories implied that earlier playtests of layout adjustments were discarded, indicating that Icebox might retain its original design.

While details about the specific alterations remain undisclosed, a reputable leaker, @ValorLeaks, asserts that changes are in the works for Icebox's layout.

In their post, @ValorLeaks also mentioned that the changes to the Lotus map, which had been leaked during patch 7.05 last year, are also set to be included in Episode 8.

Furthermore, in 2023, @VALORANTLeaksEN on X shared an image from the "Jam_Changes_2023.umap" game file, hinting at upcoming alterations to the Lotus map, which is internally referred to as "Jam."

Subsequent previews from different sources have provided sneak peeks into the expected changes coming to the Lotus map.

Here are the significant map locations on Lotus that could undergo changes in Episode 8:

C site chokepoint

C - Bend

C site cubby

B - Default

A - Link

Here are the significant map locations on Lotus that could undergo changes in Episode 8:

C site chokepoint

C - Bend

C site cubby

B - Default

A - Link