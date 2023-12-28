Icebox set to return in Valorant Episode 8 map pool

Valorant boasts a total of ten maps. Following the launch of the Pearl episode, Riot Games announced their intention to include seven out of the ten maps in the selection for professional matches, as well as competitive and unrated game modes. This decision, aimed at maintaining a rotation of seven maps, creates a smoother learning curve for beginners and ensures a dynamic competitive environment.

Regarding upcoming updates, a new episode of Valorant is set to kick off around the first week of 2024. Episode 8 promises to introduce a wealth of new content that could significantly impact the game's meta.

Recent leaks have surfaced, hinting at the addition of new weapons and agents. Notably, speculation is rife about the potential return of Icebox, one of Valorant's most divisive maps.

This article provides an overview of the discussions regarding the potential reintroduction of Icebox.

What map could Icebox replace in Valorant Episode 8?

Icebox, Valorant's contentious map, might return in Episode 8 after a prolonged absence of almost 250 days — as of this writing — from competitive and unrated play.

Known for its dramatic matches and polarizing opinions, Icebox has been a focal point in the community since its inception. One of its most memorable moments arrived during the 2023 LOCK//IN Event, where Fanatic, a dominant European team, secured a historic win against the LATAM World Champions Loud, overturning an 11-3 deficit to claim victory with a stunning 14-12 scoreline.

The map's straightforward design often leads to aggressive playstyles, with teams focusing on brute-forcing their way through the Spike Sites. When Icebox was removed from the map pool, players anticipated its return with significant layout changes.

However, according to a post by prominent dataminer @KLaboratories on X, the map might return without any major alterations. Despite earlier playtests of potential changes, it appears that these adjustments were ultimately discarded.

@KLaboratories speculates that if Riot Games had made significant changes to the map, they would have been tested by select individuals before being released to the wider playerbase. Since there have been no such updates, the likelihood of substantial alterations to Icebox's layout seems slim.

If Icebox does return, it will replace Haven, a map highly regarded for its unique design featuring three Spike sites, unlike the standard two-site layout found in most maps. Haven promotes dynamic gameplay with multiple angles and requires a deep understanding of site rotations and Agent abilities to succeed.

The absence of Haven from the map pool will leave Lotus as the sole three-site map available to players. Nevertheless, Haven will eventually make a comeback, possibly with some necessary adjustments. As of now, the exact timing of its return remains unknown.

When is Valorant's Icebox map expected to return?

Episode 8 Act 1 is scheduled to begin either on January 9 or January 10, 2024, with timings varying by region. Credible information from the respected dataminer @ValorLeaks on X indicates that Icebox could be reintroduced to the game during Episode 8 around the same time next year.

While Riot Games has yet to make any official announcements regarding Valorant's 2024 content, the timing and nature of the leaks indicate an exciting year for the community.

Both the professional scene and the game itself are expected to make significant strides. Icebox's return could provide thrilling battles for fans, who eagerly anticipate Haven's potential comeback later in 2024.

Keep an eye on the Sportskeeda Valorant page for the latest updates on the game's ever-changing realm.