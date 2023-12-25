Valorant Outlaw weapon: Expected release date, features, and more

The Outlaw, a new sniper rifle rumored to join Valorant's arsenal, is generating buzz ahead of its release. Priced at 2400 Credits, it marks the first addition to the game's weapon lineup since its initial release, which featured 18 primary weapons. Leaked information from multiple sources suggests that the Outlaw's performance is expected to strike a balance between the existing sniper rifles — the Marshal and the Operator.

This positioning hints at the Outlaw's potential to offer players a middle-ground option, combining aspects of both rifles to create a unique gameplay experience. As the community eagerly awaits its official introduction, speculation grows about how this new addition will impact the game's meta and strategies.

This article explores the details of the Outlaw sniper rifle and its rumored introduction to Valorant in the upcoming weeks.

Valorant expected to introduce a new sniper rifle named "Outlaw"

Leading up to the launch of Act 3 in Episode 7, numerous leaks about in-game cosmetics emerged online in late October 2023. These leaks originated from a Chinese website called Bilibil, which showcased the Valiant Hero bundle from an early access build.

In a video showcasing the bundle, a user named KY_XA accidentally opened the buy menu, revealing what seemed to be a new sniper weapon. However, the video was swiftly removed following this incident.

Since this information comes from a test build, Riot Games has not yet officially announced any new weapons for their character-based FPS title.

New Valorant sniper rifle "Outlaw" expected to debut next year

Episode 8 Act 1 is set to commence on either January 8 or January 9, 2024, with timings differing across regions. Reliable information shared by the well-regarded Valorant dataminer @ValorLeaks on X suggests that the Outlaw Sniper rifle will be added to the game during Episode 8 in the same timeframe next year.

Features of Valorant's new Outlaw sniper rifle

The Outlaw, Valorant's upcoming sniper rifle, is poised to bridge the gap between the existing Marshal and Operator rifles in terms of performance. Its damage output is substantial, dealing 238 health points to the head, 140 to the body, and 119 to the legs. The rifle boasts a magazine with two bullets in the chamber and 10 in reserve.

Since the details of the new addition to the game's armory are still emerging, comparisons are being drawn between the firing style of the Outlaw and that of the Shorty, a short-barreled shotgun in Valorant capable of firing twice before requiring a reload. Leaks have suggested that the Outlaw has a fire rate of 2.75 bullets per second. However, it's important to note that these specifics haven't been officially confirmed yet.

Equipping the Outlaw will take 1.25 seconds, and equipping it will reduce your running speed to 80% of the full speed when wielding a melee weapon. This weapon will cost 2400 credits in the in-game buy menu, placing it squarely between the Marshal (950 credits) and the Operator (4700 credits), not just in terms of price but also in functionality.

According to leaks, the Outlaw is less accurate when fired without scoping compared to the Marshal but more accurate than the Operator, offering a balanced middle ground between the two existing sniper rifles.

The Outlaw's scope zoom level is comparable to that of the Marshal. However, unlike the Marshal, the Outlaw is equipped with high-penetration rounds like the Operator, enabling it to inflict damage through walls.

While fans await the launch of the Outlaw weapon, the game keeps evolving, providing players with new and captivating experiences.