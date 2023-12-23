5 best melee skins for Valorant in 2023

Valorant is known for its budding esports culture and innovative weapon skin collections. Riot Games has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a skin should be in an FPS release. The most expensive skins in the title are of the melee variety. Owning a melee skin collection and beating enemies in style is always fun, even if the shooter is not a pay-to-win game.

As 2023 draws to a close, it seems fitting to list the five best melee skins in Valorant.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best choices of Valorant melee skins in 2023

1) Onimaru Kunitsuna

The Onimaru Kunitsuna (Image via Riot Games)

The Onimaru Kunitsuna is a costly Valorant skin that turns your knife into a fully functional samurai blade. This sword comes in four different recolors that alter both the flaming effects from the Oni mask at the bottom of the sword and the pattern on the blade.

Since this is the only samurai sword in the game, every inspection animation is of the greatest level. If you sweep through the air or defeat an enemy, pleasant slashing sounds are also played. All things considered, this is a fantastic melee skin and well worth the high cost.

The Onimaru Kunitsuna is a Premium tier skin and is available for 5350 Valorant Points. It has four variants - default, Kumo(black/gold), Hana(green/pink), and Tsubame(white/blue).

2) Ignite Fan

The Ignite Fan (Image via Riot Games)

The Ignite Fan is one of Valorant's most exquisite knife skins and is a part of the Ignite Bundle. It is a skin that comes in two unique shades (purple and red), each of which produces amazing flaming particle effects. These two variants are made to stun opponents and allies alike with their eye-catching patterns and vibrant colors.

Though the Ignite Fan can only be obtained by purchasing the entire set, these skins are among the most exquisite in the game, so you should really think about getting them.

The Ignite Bundle is an Exclusive tier skin line that is priced at 4710 Valorant Points.

3) RGX 11Z Pro Blade

The RGX 11Z Pro Blade (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Blade was part of the first Pro bundle in the game, which was made available in October 2021. The details on the skin are simply magnificent.

The RGX 11Z Pro Blade has fascinating animations and may change light colors upon inspection. If that's not enough, you can modify the blade's color with Radianite Points.

This skin is from the Exclusive tier and is priced at 4350 VP. It has four variants - default, red, blue, and yellow.

4) Power Fist

The Power Fist (Image via Riot Games)

There are three unique Power Fist knife versions, each inspired by a different video game. The skin itself consists of a portable gaming console that fits in the user's hand. It has various animations based on the title. For instance, the orange fist takes inspiration from several arcade combat brands, whilst the purple fist is influenced by vintage titles like Dance Dance Revolution.

The Power Fist skin is really pricey, so make sure you really like it before buying it. The skin has a ton of special animations for every version.

The Power Fist is an Ultra Tier cosmetic that is available for 5950 VP. It has three variants - Bazooka Badger(default), Dance Fever, and K.nock O.out!

5) Relic Stone Dagger

The Relic Stone Dagger (Image via Riot Games)

The Relic Stone Dagger was released during Episode 7 of Valorant as part of the Sentinels of Light 2.0 Collection. Valorant and League of Legends collaborated to create the Sentinels of Light collection.

Out of all the dual-wield weapons in the game, the Relic Stone Daggers boast some of the best sound effects, plenty of stylish animations on each dagger, and are one of the few dual-wielding melee skins.

The Relic Stone Dagger melee skin has a shiny appearance coupled with an interesting equip and inspect animation. It also has a pleasant slashing sound effect.

The Relic Stone Dagger is an Exclusive tier cosmetic that is priced at 4350 VP. It has four variants - default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

These are the best Valorant melee skins in 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for Valorant updates, Agent ability guides, best team compositions, and more.