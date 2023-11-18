Valorant Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin review: A solid return, but at what cost?

I'm sure many players in the Valorant community, myself included, were—pleasantly or otherwise—surprised when leaks about the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle began emerging. The original collection was released to mark the eponymous event in League of Legends and has deep connections with the MOBA title's elaborate lore.

The release of a sequel to the Sentinels of Light collection in Valorant was sudden and non-contextual. I thought, "Is Riot Games running out of ideas?" But upon using the guns in-game, I can't say that I have much to complain about.

Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0 lacks context but doesn't disappoint

One of the paramount aspects to consider while analyzing a new bundle in Valorant is its usability. The Episode 7 version of the Sentinels of Light bundle comprises a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, and Shorty. Like its predecessor, it hits the right spots, covering weapons that most players will likely pick up often.

The quality of animations on each weapon looks fantastic, making it one of the most stylish-looking skins in the game. One of the problems with cosmetics in Riot's shooter recently has been the lack of variation, like the Oni 2.0, the Imperium, and the recent Valiant Hero collection. All three are based on Asian myths and cover similar weaponry and effects.

Sentinels of Light is not only the first collaboration bundle to get a sequel, but its animations and sound effects are also unique and add to the collection's flair and appeal. Moreover, the present edition makes multiple small quality-of-life changes that elevated my experience using these skins.

While both the Episode 7 versions of the collection have the same variants as the original, the kill banners and the finisher animation now have different colorations based on the variant of the skin you've equipped. While this change might not be the biggest, the level of attention to detail makes the collection feel fresh.

There is very little to criticize about the product itself. My beef with Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0 is at a more philosophical level. Releasing a sequel to skin that is deeply connected to the League of Legends lore without any additional context feels like trivializing the importance of the original event. It also undermines the exclusive nature of the Exclusive-tier bundle.

While Exclusive skins like Gltichpop and RGX have received sequels before, those didn't have much narrative significance anywhere. The release of Sentinels of Light 2.0 in Valorant means you could very well wake up to a second Ruination or even Radiant Entertainment System.

Sentinels of Light 2.0 is available in the shop for 8,700 VP. It will leave the shop on December 6, 2023.