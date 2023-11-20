5 best Melee skins in Valorant Episode 7

In Valorant, the Melee comes in many types, such as swords, daggers, gauntlets, gloves, staffs, and blades. These are the only weapons besides the Classic that players get for free at the start of a round.

As great as these weapons look, their downside is that they don't have any kill finishers. Hence, the developers have always tried to focus and excel in their animation aspect.

Ever since the game's release, they have created many impressive skins for the Melee. Below is a list of the five best Melee skins in Valorant Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

The best Melee skins in Valorant Episode 7

1) Ruyi Staff

Ruyi Staff comes from the Valiant Hero collection released in October 2023. The bundle also features skins for the Vandal, Operator, Ghost, and Ares. With default, dusk, night, and sunset variants, it has a price tag of 4350 Valorant Points (VP).

The Valiant Hero collection was based around the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. The Ruyi Staff resembles his weapon from ancient lore and has some of the most unique animations for any Melee weapon in Valorant.

While inspecting the weapon, the character model will spin the staff in their hands continuously. You can also hear thunderous war drums during this animation.

2) Ignite Fan

The Ignite collection was released in July 2023 and only featured the Ignite Fan along with two Player Cards—Sprays and Titles. The Melee weapon was only available in default and purple; the Player Cards are also available in these variants.

The Ignite bundle was released to welcome the players in China to Valorant after its official release in the country. While the Melee has similar animations to the Celestial Fan, its flame-based visual and sound effects are highly captivating. Another aspect that separates Ignite Fan from other fans is how it retracts into a dagger and can be used as a Melee weapon by removing its upgrades.

3) Relic Stone Daggers

Relic Stone Daggers are part of Sentinel of Light 2.0, released in November 2023. This bundle also features skins for the Odin, Phantom, Shorty, and Spectre. With a price tag of 4350 VP, it's available in default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

The Sentinels of Light collection is a collaboration between Valorant and League of Legends. The Relic Stone Daggers are among the few dual-wielding Melee skins, provide players with many slick animations on each dagger, and have some of the most satisfying sound effects among all the dual-wield weapons in the game.

4) Neo Frontier Axe

The Neo Frontier collection was released in June 2023 and features skins for the Marshal, Phantom, Sheriff, Odin, and Melee. These are available in four variants: default, gold, silver, and copper, with the axe that costs 4350 VP.

The Valorant developers heavily emphasized Neo Frontier's animation, greatly inspired by Western films' cowboys. Consequently, the Neo Frontier Axe got some unique animations. While equipping it, the character model will spin the weapon in their hand stylishly. The alternate fire also gets an animation where the model will spin the axe mid-air for a few seconds like it's about to chop something in half.

5) Xenohunter knife

The Xenohunter collection was released in June 2022 and features skins for the Frenzy, Phantom, Odin, Bucky, and Melee. This skinline has no variants, so it's only available in the default version. This bundle's knife costs 3550 VP.

The Xenohunter knife is easily one of the best in Valorant. This Melee weapon brings back the iconic right-click knife animation from the game's beta stage. On right-clicking, the character model will do an aggressive stab animation. In the inspect animation, the character will spin the knife between their fingers. While this Melee Xenohunter slightly resembles the default knife, its aesthetic is minimal and has a combat-ready look that can be quite appealing.