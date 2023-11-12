5 best Frenzy skins in Valorant Episode 7

Frenzy is one of the five sidearms in Valorant. This weapon is the only automatic pistol with 13 bullets in its magazine. It costs 450 credits and provides a certain advantage against other pistols due to its run-and-gun accuracy.

Using a Frenzy comes down to the player's preference. Those with a higher headshot percentage tend to go with Ghosts or Sheriffs, while the Frenzy proves useful for others who might be better in their movement.

Over the years, this weapon has received a good amount of skins. Below is a list of five of the best ones in Valorant Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Frenzy skins in Valorant Episode 7

1) Oni Frenzy

Oni is a Premium-tier collection first released in July 2020 and later with its 2.0 version in March 2023. The Frenzy comes from the sequel version that also featured skins for the Ares, Bulldog, Vandal, and Melee. This collection is available in four variants: red, Kumo (gold), Hana (green), and Tsubame (white), with a price tag of 1775 Valorant Points (VP) for each gun.

The Oni is easily one of the all-time favorite Valorant skins. The weapons have great aesthetics with subtle visual effects. The kill finisher is among the coolest in Valorant, as the final enemy gets chained and trapped between four spirit katanas with an Oni mask on their face.

2) Glitchpop Frenzy

Glitchpop is an Exclusive-edition collection that was originally released in August 2020 and later saw a 2.0 version in February 2021. The Frenzy is part of the first version that also had skins for the Bulldog, Judge, Odin, and Melee. This skinline is available in four blue, red, gold, and default, costing 2175 VP per gun.

The Valorant community has been blessed with quite a diverse theme for their skinlines, and the Glitchpop is by far one of the coolest. It is based on the Cyberpunk aesthetic, with holographic stickers with neon lights on the gun model. In its kill finisher, the final enemy explodes, leaving many small holograms around them and a giant Unicorn hologram in the sky.

3) BlastX Frenzy

The BlastX is an Exclusive-edition collection that was released in December 2020 and featured skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy, and Melee. This skinline was available in four default, yellow, pink, and black, and priced at 2175 VP.

Valorant has an abundance of skin collections; however, many don't get the recognition they deserve. The BlastX is one of them and easily one of the most underrated skinlines in the game. All the guns here shoot foam bullets, which can even be seen stuck on the walls. The kill sound effect for BlastX is punk rock, making the user extra hyped after getting each kill.

4) Ion Frenzy

Ion is a Premium-edition collection that was released in November 2020 and later got a 2.0 version in October 2022. The Frenzy comes from the second version that also had skins for the Vandal, Ares, Spectre, and Melee. The first Ion collection didn't come with any variants; however, the 2.0 was available in four variants: default, green, yellow, and blue. All the guns here were priced at 1775 VP.

The Ion collection is one of the cleanest-looking skinlines in Valorant. While the 2.0 version didn't have the best variants, players were very happy with the original white look. Ion is based around futuristic technology, wherein the bullets are formed through the energy built inside what looks like the gun's ion reactor. In its kill finisher, the enemy gets trapped in a charged-up ionic sphere that explodes.

5) RGX 11z Pro Frenzy

RGX 11z Pro is an Exclusive-edition collection that was first released in October 2021 and then saw a 2.0 version in April 2022. The Frenzy was a part of the first RGX collection that also had skins for the Guardian, Stinger, Vandal, and Melee. With the default, red, blue, and yellow variants, all the guns here cost 2175 VP.

The RGX collection was welcomed with a lot of praise after its release. This skinline is the only one with a kill tracker in Valorant and can change colors using the inspect feature during a match. The RGX also had some of the crispiest sound effects, making it a favorite among players. The rotating parts inside the weapons are neat and surprisingly subtle.