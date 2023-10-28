5 best Guardian skins in Valorant Episode 7

The Guardian is one of the four rifles available in Valorant. It is a semi-automatic gun that is predominantly used by players who can't purchase the automatic rifles Vandal and Phantom. Costing a total of 2250 credits, it isn't as coveted as other weapons. However, the Guardian has certainly proven its worth in crucial rounds.

Its ability to kill enemies in a single headshot and penetrate thick walls offers a vital advantage. Over the years, the Guardian has received a decent amount of skins in the game. Below is a list of the five best Guardian skins in Valorant Episode 7.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Spectrum, Infantry, and three more amazing Guardian skins to use in Valorant's Episode 7

1) Spectrum Guardian

Spectrum is an Exclusive edition collection released in September 2021 and features skins for the Phantom, Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, and Melee. The Spectrum Guardian comes in four variants: white (default), black, red, and pink, and costs a total of 2675 VP (Valorant Points).

Joining hands with renowned DJ, Zedd, the Spectrum collection markets Valorant's first collaboration with a celebrity. The musical artist also created some of the music and sound effects for the skin. Spectrum boasts a slick look and remains one of the few skins that play a dedicated music track in inspect mode.

The weapons in this skinline also have a sound effect for a player who gets six or more kills.

2) Reaver Guardian

The Reaver collection is a Premium edition skinline that existed in the beta phase and was later released in November 2020 for the main version. This bundle featured skins for weapons like the Sheriff, Vandal, Operator, Guardian, and Melee. These are available in four variants: purple (default), red, black, and white, with a price tag of 1775 VP.

Reaver is one of the most well-received skinlines in Valorant. The weapons in this bundle have a ghastly exterior and some neat animations. However, players specifically adore the church bell sound effects that follow each kill. This feature is perfect for a gun like Guardian, which requires you to aim for the head.

3) Gaia's Vengeance Guardian

The Gaia's Vengeance is a Premium edition collection that was first released in March 2022. It also has a 2.0 version that was released in October 2023. The Guardian comes from the original version that also contained skins for the Marshal, Vandal, Ghost, and Melee. With four different variants: default white, blue, green, and orange, the Guardian was priced at 1775 VP.

Among the skins that were an instant hit, Gaia's Vengeance saw a lot of success. The weapon skins in the bundle were somewhat similar to the Reaver as they packed a punch, whereas the animations doubled down perfectly with their earthly aesthetic. Gaia's Vengeance has quickly become among the favorites in the Valorant community.

4) Neptune Guardian

Neptune is a Premium edition collection that was released in May 2022 and featured skins for the Spectre, Phantom, Guardian, Shorty, and Melee. This skinline is available in only two variants, which are the default white and black, with a price of 1775 VP.

When Neptune was first announced, people were a little disappointed. With no animations or kill finishers, the bundle was expected to flop. However, after the skin's release, Neptune quickly garnered a fanbase of its own.

The weapons in this bundle looked pristine and even had an aquarium in the middle with fish. It also made a bubble sound effect while shooting and reloading the guns, further accentuating its appeal.

5) Infantry Guardian

Infantry is a Select edition bundle that was released in March 2021 and featured skins for the Ghost, Operator, Guardian, Ares, and Spectre. Unfortunately, it did not come with any variants and only had a default version. All the weapons here are priced at 875 VP, making it one of the cheapest bundles in Valorant.

The Infantry collection is easily one of the more underrated skinlines in the game. Its weapons have a washed-out look with gritty exteriors that chronicle their history. Among the weapons, the Guardian is easily the best purchase due to its sound effect. After emptying the entire magazine of the Infantry Guardian, the gun will make a sound that is reminiscent of the weapons utilized in the Second World War.