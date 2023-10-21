All Valorant Agent Contract Sheriff skins ranked from worst to best

In Valorant, the Sheriff acts as a secondary weapon. It costs 800 credits and is normally bought during an eco round to disrupt the enemy team's economy. The developers have released several Sheriff skins for players to equip in the game.

Since the beginning, Valorant has provided a unique way for its players to get free skins through Agent Contracts. However, these would only contain skins for secondary weapons: Classic, Frenzy, Shorty, Ghost, and Sheriff. Now, players can use Kingdom Credits to buy their desired Agent skin.

Currently, there are six Agent Sheriff skins, and this article will rank them from worst to best.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Agent Contract Sheriff skins ranked from worst to best in Valorant

6) Peacekeeper Sheriff

Peacekeeper Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Peacekeeper Sheriff lies in Chapter 2 Tier 10 of the Controller, Brimstone's Agent Contract. This revolver is priced at 8000 Kingdom Credits but will differ according to the player's current Tier.

This skin is among the less desirable due to its dull and simple look. While its minimal design will appeal to some players, most will find it boring. The Peacekeeper Sheriff has no features that might remind you of the Valorant Agent it's linked to, which is noticeable in other Agent Contract skins.

One cosmetic that players might like from Brimstone's contract is the Getting Reps Spray in Tier 5.

5) Protektor Sheriff

Protektor Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Protektor Sheriff lies in Tier 10 of the Initiator, Sova's Agent Contract. Like every other Agent Contract skin, it's priced at 8000 Kingdom Credits and will vary according to the player's Tier.

Sova's Protektor Sheriff is a pretty decent skin to equip. The blue and white are reminiscent of the colors that Sova usually wears, and the owl emblem will remind you of the Owl Drone ability.

Apart from the Sheriff, the best cosmetic item from Sova's contract is Owl Charm Gunbuddy in Tier 6.

4) Game Over Sheriff

Game Over Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Game Over Sheriff resides in Tier 10 of the popular Duelist, Jett's Agent Contract. Since Jett has existed since the beta stage, her Agent Contract is already unlocked till Tier 5. So, getting this skin might not be as difficult compared to the new Agents.

Jett's Game Over Sheriff has a clean design and artwork that looks similar to the trail left behind when using her Cloud Burst, indicating her air-based abilities.

An amazing cosmetic item that can be purchased from Jett's Contract is the Mirrored Edge Player Card in Tier 9.

3) Death Wish Sheriff

Death Wish Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Death Wish Sheriff is in Tier 10 of the Duelist, Yoru's Agent Contract. Unlike Jett, Yoru was released much later in the game and will require you to start from scratch.

Yoru's Death Wish Sheriff is perhaps one of the coolest Agent Contract skins in Valorant. It's blue and orange with a spiky grip to resemble Yoru and has his mysterious mask painted on the revolver's body. The bullets in this Sheriff also illuminate light, which doesn't happen for any other Agent Contract skin.

Another cosmetic Valorant players might like from Yoru's Contract is the Tier 4 Sharp Spray, where he can be seen styling his hair with a butterfly knife.

2) Wayfarer Sheriff

Wayfarer Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Wayfarer Sheriff can be spotted in Tier 10 of the newest Controller, Harbor's Agent Contract. Like Yoru, you must start unlocking from Tier 1 to reach this skin.

Harbor's Wayfarer Sheriff is one of the more colorful ones on the list. With a light green, blue, and golden accent, it perfectly depicts the Agent and his roots. This Valorant skin also makes some of the Battlepass skins look inferior in comparison.

Harbor's Wake of Betrayal Card from Tier 9 is also a great purchase from his Agent Contract.

1) Mythmaker Sheriff

Mythmaker Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Mythmaker Sheriff comes from the latest Duelist, Iso's Agent Contract skin. Iso is set to release in Episode 7 Act 3 and will require you to start from Tier 1.

Iso's Mythmaker Sheriff is easily the best one on this list. Valorant developers have truly outdone themselves while making this skin. Its futuristic look combined with well-lit bullets and a shield/barrier that resembles his signature ability, Double Tap.

The Peripheral Gunbuddy from Tier 6 of Iso's Agent Contract is another great purchase.