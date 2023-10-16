5 best Valorant pros who played Harbor in VCT 2023

Harbor hails from India and is a Controller in Valorant's vast roster of Agents. He has water-based abilities that allow him to make walls or large orbs that block the line of sight and help for a safer entry into sites.

Each Controller in Valorant is unique and provides something interesting to the team. However, Harbor has struggled to have a proper foothold when it came to being picked for pro matches. He has a pick rate of 10% in Valorant Champions 2023 and 17% in VCT Masters Tokyo.

As such, there were a few pros who mastered Harbor and made some memorable plays. Below is a list of five pros who bested everyone as Harbor in VCT 2023.

f0rsakeN, s0m, and 3 more Valorant pros who were amazing as Harbor in VCT 2023

1) f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian esports player who represents Paper Rex. He has fulfilled multiple roles for his team, ranging from the Sentinel Killjoy to the Initiator Skye and Duelist like Jett and Neon in the past.

In VCT 2023, f0rsakeN reinvented himself as he shifted from the primary Duelist role to a flexible player. Out of all the roles he played, Harbor was perhaps the most impressive.

f0rsakeN played as Harbor for 15.1% in the past year. He was able to achieve an ACS (Average combat score) of 208.2 with him and is widely known for his unpredictable plays with the Hige Tide. He was easily the best Harbor player in 2023 and had a high amount of impact with his abilities.

2) s0m

The American esports player, Sam "s0m" Oh, represented NRG Esports. He mainly filled in as the Controller Agent for his team.

Before franchising, s0m was already regarded as one of the better players in the NA scene and finally got a chance to prove himself in VCT 2023. He was among the most consistent players from both his roster and the region as a whole.

s0m picked Harbor for 35.9% in the past year and was able to get an ACS of 204. His sharp aim and smart utility plays would always allow him to get multikills for his team. He also had an amazing international debut performance against KOI in Valorant's LOCK//IN event, where his ace changed the tide of the first map and eventually got them their first series win of VCT 2023.

3) tuyz

Arthur "tuyz" Andrade is a Brazilian esports player who plays for LOUD. He played as every Controller Agent besides Viper for his team.

tuyz joined the very successful LOUD roster in November 2022 and had big shoes to fill. With time, he successfully became the world-class Controller player the team was looking for.

While Harbor was still a niche pick, tuyz mastered him on certain Valorant maps like Haven, which led to some creative team compositions. He picked the Agent for 30.3% in the past year and had an ACS of 1581.

4) Haodong

The Chinese esports player, Hao "Haodong" Dong Guo, represents EDward Gaming. He has fulfilled the role of Controller for his team and was also their IGL (In-game leader).

EDward Gaming's meteoric rise in VCT 2023 was certainly one to witness. While their performance improved gradually on the international stage, Haodong's shotcalling also saw a lot more impact and was a huge aspect of their incredible run in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Haodong picked Harbor for 12.7% of his matches in the past year. He got an ACS of 173.4 with the Agent and would mostly support his teammates and set them up for kills. Haodong has also clutched tense rounds for his team when needed.

5) Melser

Marco Eliot "Melser" Machuca Amaro is an esports player from Chile who plays for KRU Esports. Like Haodong, Melser was also the IGL of his Valorant team and would also fulfill the role of a Controller.

Last year, Melser displayed an incredible performance on the global Valorant stage and quickly became recognized as one of the best Controller players in the world. He was smart, decisive, and could turn up the heat during clutch situations.

For VCT 2023, Melser's IGL role saw him become a bit more supportive than aggressive. He picked Harbor 14% of all his matches and got himself an ACS of 173.3. His utility was always on point, and created a decent impact for his team.