"We just fumbled a few post plants"- NRG Esports coach Chet after their defeat against Bilibili Gaming in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions has been delivering some very entertaining matches so far. Day 3 had three matches lined up. The first was between Bilibili Gaming and NRG Esports. The former shocked the world by delivering a massive upset as they defeated the latter 2-0 in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series.

The second match was between the Masters winners, Fnatic and ZETA DIVISION. The former breezed through the series as they were able to close out the match effortlessly by a 2-0 score.

The final match of the day saw Evil Geniuses take on FUT Esports. The former struggled to close out the first map but ultimately successfully did so and won the Bo3 series by 2-0. During the post-match conference of NRG Esports vs Bilibili Gaming, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to NRG Esports' coach, Chet.

NRG Esports' Chet talks about their match against Bilibili Gaming in Valorant Champions 2023

NRG Esports has had a really good performance in 2023. The team was able to finish in the top four in both LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo. On the other hand, this was Bilbili Gaming's international debut, so they weren't expected to do well in this match.

However, Bilbili pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever in Valorant and won the Bo3 series by 2-0. This makes them the second Chinese team to secure a win in an international event.

Sportskeeda Esports approached NRG Esports' coach Chet during the post-match conference to discuss how NRG allowed their opponents to make a massive comeback on the first map, Lotus, despite having a great start. Here's what he had to say:

"We just fumbled a few post plants. I'm not really sure how it happened. When we review it, we will figure it out. But we have to close those kind of rounds because we just had too many entries."

NRG Esports has always had slow starts in every Valorant event. The loss against Bilibili Gaming solidified this even further. However, they have always been able to bounce back from these defeats and make it to the top.

NRG @NRGgg



See you on the 11th. Lower bracket is nothing new for NRG.See you on the 11th. pic.twitter.com/wtsVSbzskK

NRG's next match will be an elimination match. They will face Japan's ZETA DIVISION. The series will take place on August 11 at 3:00 pm PDT/ 12:00 am CEST/ 3:30 am IST (next day).