VCT Masters Tokyo was one of the most exciting events in Valorant. The event that started off with 12 teams has finally found its Champion. Fnatic blew past everyone to become the first and only team to win international events back to back, starting a new dynasty for future VCT competitions.

In VCT Masters Tokyo, certain teams loved to experiment, like Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses, whereas the rest stuck to the meta and perfected their performance in these set compositions. Due to this, viewers got to see many Agents being played repeatedly in matches.

Valorant is at a stage where the Agent meta feels very balanced. Many teams' players were comfortable with their Agent picks, resulting in a high pick rate. Below is a list of 5 Agents with the highest pick rate in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Raze and four more Agents that were most-picked during VCT Masters Tokyo

1) Skye

Skye was among the first few Initiators released after the game's full launch. Her abilities allow her to get information about enemies' whereabouts and play aggressively with her Blinding Light.

Skye is among the very few Agents that has never seemed completely overpowered. Since the last nerf, the Agent has felt more balanced to use and go against.

Skye has become a must-pick Agent for many maps and has created a lot of impact during matches. She had a pick rate of 59% in VCT Masters Tokyo, of which the maps she mostly played on were Split, Bind, and Pearl. She had more impact during the attacking half of a match.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy was released after Reyna and comes under the Sentinel category of Valorant's Agents. Her abilities allow her to anchor a site by herself and cause heavy damage to enemies that might quickly execute on the site.

Killjoy had a very overpowered phase that the developers took care of over time. Today, Killjoy is amongst the highest-picked Sentinels in pro matches.

In VCT Masters Tokyo, Killjoy had a pick rate of 59%. Her pick rate percentage was much higher on Pearl, Haven, and Fracture maps. Killjoy. Despite her defensive abilities, players like Boostio succeeded by playing a lot more aggressively with her.

3) Jett

Jett is easily the most recognizable character from the Valiant universe. She comes under the Duelist category of Agent. Her abilities allow her to create space quickly and overpower enemies while taking duels.

Jett has gone through many changes in Valorant. In the beginning, she was among the highest-picked Agents. However, after the release of Chamber and certain nerfs to Jett, that number changed. In 2023, Jett is back as the queen in pro matches, leading to some of the flashiest plays in the VCT events.

In VCT Masters Tokyo, Jett also had a pick rate of 59%. Her percentage of pick rate was 100% on the maps Pearl, Haven, and Ascent. Players like ZmjjKK and Demon1 flourished with Jett, leading to some of the craziest moments in VCT history.

4) Raze

Raze comes all the way from Brazil and has existed in Valorant ever since the beta. Her abilities allow her to be a combination of a Duelist and a Sentinel. Raze's Blast Packs, when used correctly, make her the fastest Duelist in the game.

Raze had a pretty smooth transition going from beta to the full release. She only received changes to her ultimate, Showstopper, and Paintshells. Currently, Raze is amongst the most picked Duelists in the game.

In VCT Masters Tokyo, Raze had a pick rate of 48%. This is more interesting as she had a 0% pick rate on three out of the seven maps in the pool. She was most picked on the maps of Bind, Split, and Fracture. Players like Derke, jawgemo, and Jinggg created mayhem with Raze and absolutely dominated the teams they faced.

5) Viper

Viper has existed in Valorant since its beta stage and comes under the Controller category of Agents. Her abilities allow her to block the line of sight with her wall and even stall quick entries into the site. She is kind of a mix between a Controller and a Sentinel.

Viper was amongst the least-picked Controllers in Valorant. The developers took notice of this and made a bunch of changes to her. Today, she is amongst the most picked Agents, and pro teams' dual Controller composition makes her even more effective in the game.

Viper had a pick rate of 44% in VCT Masters Tokyo. Pearl, Bind, and Split were the maps where she was picked the most. Players like FiNESSE, Chronicle, and SUYGETSU would be monstrous with Viper and have a lot of impact in crucial series rounds.

