How to import ZmjjKK's crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Valorant is the FPS (First Person Shooter) that has been getting a lot of love in the online multiplayer category over the past few years. The game allows players to experiment and create various different team compositions through its vast variety of Agents. Each brings something unique to the table. The reasons for Valorant's popularity can be its fun gameplay mechanics and unique skins, but more importantly, it is its thriving esports scene.

The VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) is the official tournament for the game where teams from all over the world get a chance to showcase their skills. After almost three years of VCT, the Valorant esports scene has created many strong teams and storylines throughout the globe.

The Chinese region has had a few appearances on the international stage. Although they haven't found a lot of success internationally, they have definitely made themselves a talking point in VCT. One reason behind this is the player ZmjjKK.

Valorant crosshair profile (2023) - EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is an esports player from China who currently plays for the team, EDward Gaming. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the primary Duelist for his team but has also played as the Sentinel Chamber and Initiator Gekko when needed.

ZmjjKK's Valorant journey took off when he joined EDward Gaming. The team was able to dominate regionally and became one of the best in China. The region wasn't represented in the international stage, but that changed in 2022.

In August 2022, the Champions Tour East Asia: Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), EDward Gaming made their international debut. The team was a force to be reckoned with and cruised through the LCQ without dropping a map, earning themselves a spot at Valorant Champions 2022. ZmjjKK was monstrous throughout the tournament and had a total ACS (Average Combat Score) of 268.6.

In his first VCT international appearance, ZmjjKK shook the world with his insane aim and quick reaction. He would get his team out of tricky situations with multi-kills and clutches. In 2023, he has looked even better as his Jett plays are making some top-level teams sweat.

Players who wish to play like ZmjjKK can start to do so by using his crosshair profile code. ZmjjKK's crosshair code is as follows:

0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This will especially be helpful for Jett players who love to use the Operator.

How to apply ZmjjKK's crosshair to your profile

To import ZmjjKK's crosshair code into the game, access the Settings section and click on the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

You must then click "Import Profile Code," next to the "Export Profile Code" option. The option will be denoted with a downward arrow option. The image can be referred to if you have trouble locating the option.

After that, copy the crosshair code given above and paste it into the Import Profile box. Once the code has been pasted, click on the 'Import' option, and the required crosshair should be visible on the screen.

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

Once the above process is done, ZmjjKK's crosshair code should be available. It can be further customized according to the player's wishes.

